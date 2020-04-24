Excellence in Education: Rebecca Adams

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Don and Heidi Adams

Educator: Sarah Merconti

Rebecca’s comments about Mrs. Merconti: “I would like to credit Mrs. Merconti for establishing my work ethic toward school. In fourth grade, Mrs. Merconti helped me realize that caring for my schoolwork pays off in more than just good grades, and by adding my personality and style to my work, I was able to make meaningful connections to what I was learning.”

Mrs. Merconti’s comments about Rebecca: “I was extremely blessed to have Becca in 4th grade! This amazing, talented girl lights up a room with her bright, creative ideas and positive energy. She’s a natural leader, skilled in so many areas, and highly motivated. Through it all, Becca remains humble and appreciative, an inspiration to all.”

Future plans: Rebecca plans to get a biochemistry degree so she can go on and get her masters and PhD in pharmacy. She wants to be able to create new drugs or equipment that will help people.

