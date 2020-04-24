Excellence in Education: Rebecca Adams
0 comments
2020 Excellence in Education Student | Rebecca Adams

Excellence in Education: Rebecca Adams

  • 0

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Don and Heidi Adams

Educator: Sarah Merconti

Rebecca’s comments about Mrs. Merconti: “I would like to credit Mrs. Merconti for establishing my work ethic toward school. In fourth grade, Mrs. Merconti helped me realize that caring for my schoolwork pays off in more than just good grades, and by adding my personality and style to my work, I was able to make meaningful connections to what I was learning.”

Mrs. Merconti’s comments about Rebecca: “I was extremely blessed to have Becca in 4th grade! This amazing, talented girl lights up a room with her bright, creative ideas and positive energy. She’s a natural leader, skilled in so many areas, and highly motivated. Through it all, Becca remains humble and appreciative, an inspiration to all.”

Future plans: Rebecca plans to get a biochemistry degree so she can go on and get her masters and PhD in pharmacy. She wants to be able to create new drugs or equipment that will help people.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

William Bowe
Obituaries

William Bowe

William P. Bowe, 67, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News