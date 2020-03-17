Extending a Hand: 7 foods to enhance brain health

As you age, the brain is exposed to more harmful stress due to lifestyle and environmental factors, resulting in oxidative stress. Oxidative stress over a period of time causes damage to our brain cells. Foods rich in antioxidants and nutrients can help protect the brain from oxidative stress. The foods we eat on a daily basis in addition to our lifestyle activities influences our ability of neurons to adapt to the changes taking place within our bodies and our environment. Neurons are nerve cells which make up most of our brain and nervous system. Neurons send electrochemical signals to each other resulting to communication with other parts of our body.

Communication of the nerve cells forms the basis of the brain’s complex essential functions: to form memories and thoughts, produce actions as simple as moving a finger, and to interpret the world around us. The brain contains approximately 100 billion neurons according to Queensland Brain Institute. Our every move depends on our brain and its complex powerhouse to function at its best whether in work, home, at the gym, music classes, at the library, or simply relaxing or socializing.

Mental Illness