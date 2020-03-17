Extending a Hand: 7 foods to enhance brain health

As you age, the brain is exposed to more harmful stress due to lifestyle and environmental factors, resulting in oxidative stress. Oxidative stress over a period of time causes damage to our brain cells. Foods rich in antioxidants and nutrients can help protect the brain from oxidative stress. The foods we eat on a daily basis in addition to our lifestyle activities influences our ability of neurons to adapt to the changes taking place within our bodies and our environment. Neurons are nerve cells which make up most of our brain and nervous system. Neurons send electrochemical signals to each other resulting to communication with other parts of our body.
Communication of the nerve cells forms the basis of the brain’s complex essential functions: to form memories and thoughts, produce actions as simple as moving a finger, and to interpret the world around us. The brain contains approximately 100 billion neurons according to Queensland Brain Institute. Our every move depends on our brain and its complex powerhouse to function at its best whether in work, home, at the gym, music classes, at the library, or simply relaxing or socializing.
Mental Illness
and the BrainWhat is mental illness? What is the roll of the brain? A mental illness is a health condition that changes a person’s thinking, feelings, and/or behavior, and causes distress and difficulty in functioning (Bethesda, 2007). There is a false assumption that mental illness is rare, and occurs in people with life situations completely different from our own. Epidemiological studies show that this is inaccurate. Scientists estimate that mental illness affects one in every four people either indirectly or directly. The brain is the control center of a person’s body. While you probably know that the food you eat daily generates power to your brain, did you know it fuels your thought processes and can influence your emotions and quality of life? By simply correcting the nutrition implemented in our daily diets, our brains, emotions and quality of life can be improved.
Foods we should include in our daily meals and snacks to help protect brain function and reduce daily stress include:
- 1) Green and leafy Vegetables
At each meal try to have broccoli, green leafy spinach, swiss chard, romaine, kale and other vegetables rich in many brain-loving nutrients. The nutrients folate, vitamin K, beta carotene, lutein can slow cognitive degeneration.
- 2) Tea and Coffee
Warm up this winter with a cup of coffee or tea while boosting your brain health! Harvard health shows that coffee, one of the world’s most popular beverages, and tea, have been shown to improve memory and potentially decrease the risk of neurological diseases. Up to 3 cups of black coffee a day is recommended. There’s also good news for tea drinkers: black and green teas contain brain-boosting antioxidants such as epicatechins and catechins which are considered flavonoids that protects against oxidative stress.
- 3) Walnuts
Studies have shown that walnuts, when eaten daily can improve memory function. Walnuts are an excellent source of protein and high in a type of Omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which protects the heart and brain by lowering blood pressure and protects the arteries. Try walnuts at breakfast and use as a daily snack for enhanced brain function.
- 4) Fatty Fish
Try to have 3-5 ounces of fish twice a week. Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring and sardines contains Omega-3 fatty acids which lowers total LDL cholesterol in the body and assist with visual and cognitive development in the body. Omega-3 fatty acids promotes immunity against diseases, helps to reduce inflammation and protect against oxidative stress from the environment, further resulting in proper functioning of the brain. If you do not consume fish, you can consult your doctor or registered dietitian about taking an omega-3 supplement.
- 5) Berries
The rich bright colors in these fruits show how nutrient packed it really is. Berries contain flavonoids which also help improve memory and cognitive function, while fighting against inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain.
- 6) Dark Chocolate
Instead of processed candy high in sugar and unhealthy fats, have a palate change by consuming real dark chocolate. Various studies have shown that flavonoids in chocolate may be powerful agents for better brain health. The cocoa bean is rich flavonoids, which
helps protect from environmental toxins, can further reduce inflammation and is also said to improve the flow of blood to the brain and heart. However, the more the cocoa bean is processed, the more flavanols are lost. Therefore, the best type of chocolate to have is at least 72 percent cocoa.
- 7) Herbs and Spices: Turmeric, Ginger and Cinnamon
Various herbs and spices such as those mentioned above are packed with antioxidants that may decrease inflammation in the brain and body. Entice you taste buds with these healthy spices in your everyday foods!
Healthy Brain!
Healthy Life! We have a responsibility to properly nourish our brains to generate the necessary energy our bodies need to carry about our daily activities. To live healthy and fulfilling lives, we need to properly feed our brain cells to treat, prevent and protect our “electrical system and powerhouse” from mental illnesses and neurological diseases. Ensure that you make informed choices that will nourish your brain health and improve your overall quality of life. For further guidance consult a professional. Do not take chances with your well-being more so, your brain health!
Varsha Ramlakhan is a dietetic intern at the University of Wisconsin – Stout working with Extension Dunn County, FoodWIse program.