Familiarity and respect among coaches left in NHL playoffs

The similarities between the coaches facing off in the semifinals are striking. Cooper and Trotz beam with pride about playing for the Notre Dame Hounds, while DeBoer and Ducharme have bonded over coaching in the Canadian Hockey League and being on world junior staffs with Canada.

Even though DeBoer is now on his fourth team in 12 years in the NHL, he and Ducharme have talked about what they have in common and swapped some ideas along the way.

“The one thing about coming up the way we both have, you have to learn to teach and communicate: If you coach junior hockey for an extended period, I was almost 15 years, and I think Dom was at least 10, you’re dealing with young kids, and the messaging has to be simple and straightforward and has to get to the point,” DeBoer said. “Those are tools you take with you when you move on to the NHL. I’ve got a lot of respect for guys that kind of pay their dues on the way up, and he’s one of those guys.”

Trotz certainly paid his dues, going from an assistant at the University of Manitoba through scouting and into the American Hockey League before getting his first NHL head job with expansion Nashville in 1998.