Richard Rapp, DO, a family medicine physician based at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, is now also seeing patients two Fridays a month at the Prevea Cornell Health Center.
Dr. Rapp provides routine care for children and adults, preventive medicine and health maintenance, and joint and muscle injections. He also offers osteopathic manipulation treatments (OMT), a form of hands-on care to diagnose, treat and prevent illness and injury. This treatment method can be considered for muscle and back pain, along with asthma, sinus issues, carpal tunnel syndrome, migraines and menstrual pain.
Appointments with Dr. Rapp at the Prevea Cornell Health Center can be made by calling 715-239-0337. He continues to see patients at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. West in Ladysmith.
