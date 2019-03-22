Editor Independent, under the above heading I notice some of the tender foot correspondents have been sending to the different state newspapers that there was fear of a flood on the Chippewa on account of the deep snow.
While a flood is possible any month of the year there never was known a flood on the Chippewa in the spring caused by the deep snow, that is to do any damage.
The flood of 1846 that carried away the boom logs and mill race was in June. The flood of 1855 that done (sic) damage was in July. The mill dam went out in March 1858, but it was an ordinary spring rise and the dam was a very weak one, there was nothing flooded at the time. The flood carried out the big jam boom in 1870 was in August. The 1880 flood was in June. Those of 1884 were in June and September. The ice gorge flood of 1896 was in December.
Those are all the floods that have occurred for over fifty years and not one of them occurred in the spring or from the effects of deep snow, and we have had deep snows before that this one is a mere snow flurry in comparison. As I have said a flood at any time is not an impossibility, but the deep snow is no more of an indication, than is a hot summer, as history shows it.
It is all sensational bosh sending out reports of probable floods on account of deep snow. It never as yet happened.
— Thomas McBean (early pioneer of Chippewa Falls)
