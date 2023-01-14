Meet Fern! She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and about 2 years old. She is a happy girl... View on PetFinder
Fern
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers continued to dip into the transfer portal, this time receiving a commitment from an edge rusher with ties to Wisconsin's new defensive coordinator.
EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation for physically assaulting three staff members while being treated at an …
When Travis Hakes, 36, was a teenager milking cows in Tilden he had no idea that one day he’d be Chippewa County Sheriff, leading a team of about 100 law enforcement officials across the county.
Prep Girls Basketball: First half close sets tone as McDonell bests Cadott in battle of Western Cloverbelt leaders
The McDonell girls basketball team ended the first half on a 27-5 run in a 70-45 win over Cadott on Tuesday in a battle of Western Cloverbelt leaders.
Other medical board orders involve opioid prescribing, false reporting of COVID-19 vaccination and treatment for Lyme disease.
Longtime Gilman softball coach Brian Phelps has been named as a member of the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame …
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The trail of a child kidnapping in 2007 led to an apartment in Kirkwood where Shawn Hornbeck, missing for more than four years, was found too.
Prep Boys Basketball: Second half surge, late stand lifts Stanley-Boyd past Cadott for first Western Cloverbelt win
Twelve straight points in the second half helped spark the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team in a 59-56 victory at Cadott on Monday evening.
Prep Gymnastics: Chippewa Falls co-op starts second half of season with home Big Rivers triangular win
Izzy Keck earned first place all-around to lead the Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op to a home win at Thursday's Big Rivers triangular.