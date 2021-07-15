Fern
A Bloomer school district employee has been arrested for having sex with two students.
A town of Wheaton woman accused of stabbing her husband at their residence in August failed to show up for a court hearing last week, so a war…
The Chippewa County coroner’s office has released the identity of the person who died Wednesday at Country Fest near Cadott.
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his eighth drunken-driving offense, less than two months since he was charged with his sevent…
'We are on our way': Chippewa Falls Ashley Furniture plant unveils first sofa constructed in facility
The first sofa constructed at the new Ashley Furniture plant in Chippewa Falls was on display Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A storied Chippewa Falls business is expanding and cementing its legacy in the Chippewa Valley.
A Dunn County man has passed away after colliding with a deer while on his motorcycle.
A 15-year-old told authorities he was abducted in Albemarle and woke up in Davidson County, more than 35 miles away, as he was being assaulted.
Here is the full statement issued by the Diocese of La Crosse:
Time Capsule: “Our Great Fair” – The 1913 Northern Wisconsin State Fair