A longstanding Eau Claire tradition, Festival in the Pines Arts and Crafts festival, is returning to Carson Park Saturday for its 36th year.
The festival hosts over 200 arts, crafts and food vendors.
It will run Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. with entertainment until 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 each day, $4 for seniors 62 and over and free for kids 11 and under.
The festival, under new management, is adding new activities, including a $10 Saturday wine tour, Saturday afternoon concert with Irie Sol, Saturday evening "late night" with Brat Pack Radio and a Sunday classic car show.
Parents can drop their children off at the expanded play area while they shop. The Kids Zone will provide supervised play for children during festival hours. Children 5 years and under must be accompanied by a parent at all times.
