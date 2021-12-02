Tags
A 1954 fire truck that was used by the Chippewa Falls Fire Department until it was sold in 1987 is returning to the city, and when the public …
This year's All-Chippewa County football team first team selections on offense, as well as special and honorable mentions.
Stanley-Boyd senior Brady Potaczek had influential role models growing up, people who showed him the value of hard work and what it takes to become a great football player. Potaczek did just that as an all-state player at two positions and is the 2021 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team had five of its nine suited up players foul out but still prevailed over Prentice 62-57 on Tuesday evening.
This year's All-Chippewa County football team first team selections on defense, as well as special and honorable mentions.
“Some people laugh about my struggle and tell me I should just get over it, because I’m weak,” Lake Hallie police officer Adam Meyers said of …
Sami Perlberg has grown from a wide-eyed freshman on the varsity stage to an all-around powerful performer. The Chi-Hi junior is the 2021 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
The 2021 All-Chippewa County volleyball first team. Players are listed alphabetically.
A new 55-unit housing project predominantly for senior citizens, but also the physically disabled and veterans, is planned for Menomonie.
Reginald Patterson resigned effective Wednesday. He's been on paid leave since mid-September.
