MADISON — It didn’t seem like a back-breaker at the time, but it was a sign of things to come for the University of Wisconsin football team.
Holding a touchdown lead after the offense scored on its opening drive, the defense stuffed a third-and-12 run and Northwestern’s punt unit was coming onto the field to kick from the back of its end zone. Jack Dunn fielded the punt at the Wildcats’ 45, and the offense looked to be in business. But sophomore Rachad Wildgoose was flagged for a personal foul after getting his hands caught in the facemask of a gunner, and the penalty gave Northwestern the ball back with a new set of downs.
The Wildcats pounced on the opportunity, covering 68 yards on the next three plays to get into the red zone. UW’s defense held from there, and Northwestern kicked a field goal.
It was one of a handful of costly miscues on special teams Saturday for the No. 8 Badgers, who overcame them on the strength of a stellar defensive performance to down the Wildcats 24-15 at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I tried to speed jam to mess up the timing so Jack (Dunn) could get a return,” Wildgoose said of the play. “It’s definitely on me that they got three (points). I take blame for that.”
Wildgoose responded well after the mistake and finished with three tackles, two of which came behind the line of scrimmage. But he wasn’t alone in costing the defense chances to get off the field.
Up 24-3 in the fourth quarter after the defense scored its second touchdown of the day, UW (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) forced another punt from the Wildcats. Dunn, a sophomore and former Madison Edgewood standout, muffed the catch and the fumble was recovered by NU’s Raymond Niro at UW’s 32-yard line.
Northwestern (1-3, 0-2) scored five plays later when redshirt freshman Drake Anderson rushed in from the 4.
Dunn had a shaky day as the punt returner, fielding a punt and immediately going down at the UW 7 in the second quarter, then cost the Badgers about 12 yards of field position in the third after allowing a punt to drop.
“Obviously, ‘Dunner’ doesn’t want to put that one on the ground, especially the way the game was going. We hadn’t had the ball,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “To get a chance to, one, give our defense a break, and to get our offense in a rhythm, it didn’t happen.”
The Wildcats failed a two-point conversion attempt following the score set up by Dunn’s fumble, but recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff after junior Cristian Volpentesta failed to field the ball. It was the second straight week in which UW didn’t recover an onside kick.
Chryst said he didn’t have his hands team on the field for the play, but the unit was playing for the possibility for an onside try.
“We’ve got a chance to make the play, and we don’t,” he said. “Those are things that we have to learn from and continue to grow. Guys were doing what we want them to be doing. In the end, you’ve got to find a way to make those plays.
“There’s no question we’ve got to be more consistent. A lot of good coaching points, a lot of good lessons to be learned.”
As other special teams units took their lumps, kickoff specialist Zach Hintze helped cover up two mental mistakes from the defense.
UW scored twice defensively — Matt Henningsen recovered in the end zone a fumble caused by an Eric Burrell sack, and Noah Burks returned an interception 68 yards — but was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the celebration of each play. Those penalties moved Hintze’s kickoffs from the 35 to the 20, but the man the Badgers call “Legatron” or “The Boot” made up for the lost yardage.
On the first, he kicked the ball 73 yards to the 7, and NU returned it to the 25 — the same starting location as a touchback. He drilled the second into the end zone.
“As soon as we got those penalties, I was yelling to my teammates, ‘Challenge me, challenge me,’” Hintze said. “The first one I got, I hit it as well as I could going in that direction. The second one, I just smoked.”
