MADISON — As Chris Orr describes one of the challenges he and his teammates on the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense will face Saturday night, one might get confused.
“He’s a powerful runner. He’s a low-to-the-ground, powerful runner. He’s quick. He can make little quick movements and I think he has really good vision. He sets up his blockers really well,” said Orr, a senior linebacker.
But wait, is he describing UW’s junior tailback Jonathan Taylor or Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins?
In reality, the evaluation applies to both of them. Dobbins and Taylor have been the lifeblood of their offenses this season. Taylor leads the Big Ten Conference with 1,761 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, with Dobbins second in both categories (1,657, 19). But Dobbins had the better day when the teams met on Oct. 26 at Ohio Stadium, rushing for 163 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help the Buckeyes bury the Badgers 38-7.
Finding a way to slow Dobbins will be crucial for No. 10 UW (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) when it faces the No. 2 Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0) Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“When (Dobbins) gets to the open field, he’s a spectacular back. If you don’t tackle him, he’s going to break open. That’s just the type of back he is,” junior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. “When one person gets there, we’re going to have to wrap up, and the rest of us 10 are always going to have to be flying to the ball just in case he does slip a tackle here or there. Facing a running back like that is always tough.”
Dobbins’ big day against the UW defense exposed further the problems the Badgers had dealing with spread offenses with mobile quarterbacks. UW’s three worst performances in terms of rushing yards allowed came against Nebraska (273), Ohio State (264) and Illinois (141) — all teams with that kind of offense.
Orr said it was a particular run play that the Buckeyes used with Dobbins and quarterback Justin Fields that UW didn’t adjust quickly enough to, but he believes the defense has diagnosed that problem. Last week, against Minnesota’s somewhat similar offensive scheme, the Badgers allowed 76 yards on 30 carries.
Loudermilk and junior defensive end Garrett Rand played arguably their best games of the season against Minnesota, with UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard saying they “checked all the boxes in that game.” Rand had seven tackles and strip sack, while Loudermilk had four tackles and half a sack.
Another strong performance up front would do wonders in helping UW contain Dobbins, who had 211 rushing yards against Michigan last week.
“Ohio State has been rolling everybody, there’s no secret in that,” Leonhard said. “There is an attention to detail in what we’re asking guys to do and why, understanding the challenges change week in and week out. Can we get the same type of production? I don’t know. That’s the goal, that’s the plan, to create a plan for those guys to make big plays.”
Dobbins, a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick, is surrounded by talent on his offense. Fields was the conference’s offensive player of the year and quarterback of the year, and Ohio State’s offensive line had two first-team picks in Jonah Jackson and Wyatt Davis, and three second-team picks in Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford and Josh Myers.
The Buckeyes are at their best when their focus is on the option running attack of Dobbins and Fields. That option scheme is difficult to contain not only due to the talent of the players running it, but because it can punish defenses for even the smallest mistakes. Fields is dealing with a knee sprain, so he might not be as willing to keep the ball on those option plays, but UW is preparing for a healthy dose of both players.
Ohio State often leaves players along the defensive line unblocked to become the “read” player, making decisions on where the ball goes based on the defender’s movements.
“We really work on it during the week to get our eyes right. It takes a lot of discipline, a lot more discipline than if teams aren’t reading us like that. We really just have to keep our heads when it does come to that,” Loudermilk said. “When we’re the ones not being blocked, someone else behind us is being blocked, so we have to make the right decisions. We have to play how we have our defense set up.”
Leonhard said fatigue became an issue defensively in UW’s first game against Ohio State — Dobbins had 112 of his yards in the second half. But the Badgers have added more players to the rotation in the front seven in recent weeks, with outside linebackers Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell getting more snaps.
“I think that’s something we know going in — we have to prepare a lot of guys to play this game, because there’s a different level of intensity to big games,” Leonhard said. “We’re aware of that and our guys have got to push through it a little bit, but we’ve got to do some stuff to help them going in.”
