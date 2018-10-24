MADISON — After Northwestern’s rough offensive display in an 18-15 victory over Rutgers last week, Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald asked quarterback Clayton Thorson to rank his performance against his six other outings this season.
The two agreed—Thorson’s worst was Saturday’s game against the Big Ten’s last-place team, when he completed 17-of-34 passes for just 150 yards and no touchdowns.
As Fitzgerald told this tidbit to media members at his weekly press conference Monday, however, he couldn’t help but follow it up by reminding the room how much his senior signal caller means to his team’s success.
“Man, is he a good player. Man, has he won a lot of games for us,” Fitzgerald said. “Sometimes you don’t have your ‘A’ game, and you’ve got to find a way to will us to win, and he did that. I don’t think he flinched, and I think he owned it. And I think he’ll do something about it. Because, man, he played flippin’ ridiculous the week before, huh?”
With a slew of injuries at running back, the success of Northwestern’s offense has fallen on Thorson’s shoulders for much of this season. Rutgers game aside, the four-year starter has led his team to the top of the Big Ten West standings as the Wildcats (4-3, 4-1) get set to host the 20th-ranked University of Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) in Evanston on Saturday.
The “week before” performance that Fitzgerald mentioned came against Nebraska at Ryan Field on Oct. 13, when Thorson completed a whopping 41 passes on 64 attempts for 455 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions against Nebraska. He led a 99-yard touchdown drive with 2:02 remaining and no timeouts to force overtime before the Wildcats won 34-31.
“Certainly there were games where they put it in his hands,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “He’s a really good quarterback, and competitive. I think that’s their team. ... He’s played a lot of football, and I think he has probably seen about everything you try to throw his way.”
Among Northwestern’s injuries at running back, most notable is leading rusher Jeremy Larkin, who retired after being diagnosed with cervical stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal in his neck. Through three games before his retirement, the sophomore rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns on 72 carries.
Thorson’s averaging 41.1 pass attempts this season, completing 61 percent of them for 1,905 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Along with his 64 attempts in the Wildcats’ come-from-behind victory against Nebraska, he threw 47 passes in their 29-19 win at Michigan State the week before.
“Obviously, he’s got a very strong arm,” UW inside linebacker Ryan Connelly said. “Probably one of the strongest ones we play. He’s also a big dude. Sometimes you forget about how big he is. He can make things happen for his offense. He’s a great game manager, which we haven’t really seen a lot of this year, and obviously he’s been in this system for four years now.”
The Badgers are familiar with high-volume games from Thorson. He threw 45 passes at Camp Randall Stadium last season in a 33-24 UW win and 52 passes the last time the teams met in Evanston.
Do the Badgers expect the same type of game Saturday?
“For sure, especially if they’re not having luck running the ball early,” Connelly said. “I mean, he’s their best player, and they’re going to give the ball to him.”
Edwards played through injury
UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph revealed Tuesday that right tackle David Edwards played through a shoulder injury early in the season.
Rudolph said Edwards suffered the injury in fall camp and has improved his play since the first few games of the year.
“David fought through an injury he had in the first few games,” Rudolph said. “I thought his level has continued to improve all the way through this game (against Illinois), but like I said, he had a shoulder coming through camp, and he was determined not to miss anything. He fought through it, and it’s paying off now.”
