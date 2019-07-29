A shooter killed three family members at a home in the village of Lake Hallie, then went to a residence in a nearby Chippewa County community and opened fire on more people, sheriff’s officials said Monday.
The shootings some 9 miles apart in northwestern Wisconsin left a total of five people dead, including the suspect, and two others wounded, authorities said.
Authorities found the shooter and another person dead while responding to a 911 call in Lake Hallie about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said.
Authorities said the dead were a man and a woman, but Kowalczyk didn’t say which one was the shooter or how authorities were able to determine who the shooter was.
Two other adults at the home in Lake Hallie were rushed to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
Authorities looking to notify the shooter’s relatives then went to a home in the town of Lafayette about 2:30 a.m. Monday and discovered three more bodies, Kowalczyk said.
“We went to the door, received no answer, attempted to make a call, again no answer. We finally forced our way in and found three other victims of a homicide,” Kowalczyk said.
The dead there were a man, a woman and a boy.
The names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. Kowalczyk told WQOW that authorities were still trying to determine a motive and more details could be released as early as today.
John Richmond, who lives near the Lake Hallie shooting site, told the Herald Monday he has a lot of questions about the shooting and is devastated something like this has happened in an otherwise quiet neighborhood.
“It’s just really hard to believe,” Richmond said. “Nothing usually happens like this around here. It’s hard to wrap my head around it because we don’t know much yet, but I can say it is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the victims. I hope their families can find peace in this trying time.”
Hannah Larson, who lived in the same four-unit complex in Lafayette, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune an 8-year-old boy lived there along with his father and grandmother. Larson said the 8-year-old had sometimes played with her 7-year-old brother.
Lafayette Chairman Dave Staber said the shooting in his town has rocked the normally quiet, bedroom community of 6,000.
“We’re seldom in the news, which is just the way we like it. My heart goes out to the residents affected by this,” Staber said.
