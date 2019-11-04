MILWAUKEE — The Brewers cut $15 million in payroll for next season, trading right-hander Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for prospect Chad Spanberger and declining a $7.5 million option on first baseman Eric Thames.
Anderson was 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances. Milwaukee had planned to decline his $8.5 million option, which would have made him eligible for salary arbitration.
Thames, who turns 33 on Sunday, hit .247 with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 149 games last season. He will receive a $1 million buyout.
Signed to $16 million, three-year contract after establishing himself in the South Korean League, Thames hit 59 homers in three seasons with Milwaukee.
While Thames does not have six years of major league service, his contract included a provision stating he would become a free agent when the deal ended.
“We’ll continue to be in touch with Eric and his agent and we’ll see if there’s a fit at some point later in the offseason but at this point, at the dollar value associated with his club option and with the market we see developing at that position, we thought it was in the best interest to decline the option,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said,
Anderson, 31, was 38-27 with a 3.38 ERA in 166 appearances over four seasons with the Brewers, who acquired him with infielders Aaron Hill and Isan Diaz from Arizona in January 2016 for Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner.
Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 2017 and signed an $11.75 million, two-year contract with a pair of club options.
“Given there was a team that clearly had interest in him and we were able to get back a prospect that we liked, we thought it was the right move to make,” Stearns said.
Spanberger, a first baseman and outfielder, hit .237 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs this season at Double-A New Hampshire. Selected by Colorado in the sixth round of the 2017 amateur draft, he was acquired by Toronto in the July 2018 trade that sent reliever Seunghwan Oh to Colorado.
“We think he fills in nicely at the upper levels of the minor league system,” Stearns said.
Cain wins first Gold Glove
ST. LOUIS — Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado won his seventh straight Gold Glove and pitcher Zack Greinke earned his sixth in a row, getting the National League honor for the fourth months he spent with Arizona before he was traded to Houston.
Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, who became a free agent this weekend, won his seventh overall and third in a row.
Other multiple winners in the AL announced Sunday night included Boston right fielder Mookie Betts (four), Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (three), Oakland first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman, and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (two apiece).
Seattle pitcher Mike Leake, Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez and Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sánchez were first time winners in the AL.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his third Gold Glove and second in a row, and Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed won his second straight.
There were five first-time winners in the NL: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong, Arizona left fielder David Peralta, Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain and Los Angeles right fielder Cody Bellinger.
Managers and up to six coaches per team vote for the awards in their league and cannot choose their own players. For the first time, the defensive index from the Society for American Baseball Research was used, and it comprised about 25% of the vote, with the managers and coaches ballots the rest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.