French Toast

The Legislature’s GOP-led rules committee plans to vote Wednesday to eliminate the state's rule waiving work search requirements in order to be eligible for unemployment benefits.
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.
Under their proposal, any legal challenge would start and end in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Prep Softball: Cadott's Barone sister battery has Hornets in hunt near top of Western Cloverbelt Conference
Cadott senior Meadow Barone and junior Makenna Barone are more than just sisters, they are a catcher-pitcher battery for the Hornets softball team that enters the second half of the Western Cloverbelt Conference season in the hunt for a league championship.
A mother and son from Cadott were killed in a Monday morning vehicle accident in the Town of Lafayette.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — When bald eagles began building a nest in a tree across the street from the Heyde Center for the Arts last summer, Jerry Bros…
Local box scores from Thursday's prep action. Bloomer, Menomonie and Boyceville baseball as well as Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott softball were among Thursday's winners.
Local baseball and softball box scores from Saturday's action.