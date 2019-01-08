Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will hold their January book sale in the Virginia Smith Room at the library, 105 W. Central Street, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 12. Books and audiovisual materials for all ages will be available. A bag sale will be held on Saturday. Newer, gently used books or audio-visual materials may be donated to the library up until the time of the sale.

