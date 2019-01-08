Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will hold their January book sale in the Virginia Smith Room at the library, 105 W. Central Street, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 12. Books and audiovisual materials for all ages will be available. A bag sale will be held on Saturday. Newer, gently used books or audio-visual materials may be donated to the library up until the time of the sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.