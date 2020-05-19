From the Files: $11,000 in counterfeit money found in Lake Menomin in 1970

135 Years
Saturday, May 23, 1885
Decoration Day. The several committees of Evans Post, G.A.R., have nearly completed the arrangements for the observance of Memorial Day. It promises to be a day of more than ordinary interest, especially to the men who served in the Fifth Wisconsin regiment, by reason of having secured their old commander, Gen. Thos. S. Allen, who is to deliver the address. Every old “Fifth “ boy who lives within three days march, should be sure to “come into camp” this time. All veterans, not members of the G.A.R., are, as usual, invited to “fall in,” march with the members of the Post and participate in the exercises. The Ludington Guard will appear in full uniform and act as escort. All persons, old and young, are admonished to lay aside their usual avocations and take part in the observance of this day, so dear to every loyal heart.
125 Years
Friday, May 24, 1895
The female crank who has achieved some notoriety in Wisconsin and Minnesota by breaking windows came to town Wednesday night. She was taken in charge by the police and locked up before she had time to indulge in her window smashing recreation. Her name is Marie Ricks and she is about thirty-five years old. According to her story she has been an inmate of the state asylums of Wisconsin and Minnesota. After a night’s rest in jail she departed to visit friends in Hudson.
While working at a lathe in the woodworking department of the manual training school, Morris Houghtaling, a student, lost the end of one of his fingers by having it caught by some cogwheels. Amputation at the first joint was necessary. It was the first accident that has happened in the school and was the result of the lad’s own carelessness.
100 Years
Thursday, May 20, 1920
Steals School’s Victrola. Talking Machine at North Menomonie Ruined and Parts Buried. Some despicable character, about on a moral par with the thief who rifles the collection box for the poor in a church lobby, stole the cabinet Victrola from the North Menomonie school building. The loss was discovered Friday and reported to Marshal Cook. A farmer in a nearby field plowed up pieces of the broken cabinet and a number of mutilated records where the thief buried them. The motor and other mechanisms evidently were what they wanted. This machine represented the saving and planning of the school covering a long period of time, and the loss is a bitter disappointment to pupils and teachers.
Watch Out. Mr. Grasshopper may be a numerous and unpopular visitor on Wisconsin farms this year. The young grasshoppers are already appearing in large numbers and everything points to an epidemic of these pests this year. Grasshoppers have not caused serious losses in the state in the past, but unless preventive measures are taken this year, serious crop losses may follow.
75 Years
Wednesday, May 23, 1945
Coddington School Buys Army Field Equipment with Stamps.
Most of our teachers begin their work on Tuesday mornings by collecting money that has been brought by the youngsters to purchase defense stamps and savings bonds, states Allan M. Stewart, Coddington school principal. This systematic plan has enabled many a child to help Uncle Sam and to acquire a bond or two for himself. The selling of stamps has become more or less routine duty within the school for the past three years, but we have been especially interested in our purchases whenever we enter a contest. Last year we were able to purchase a jeep costing $1,165 as the result of a “Buy A Jeep” campaign, in addition to $2,106.50 turned in to buy stamps and bonds. This year we are especially proud of what we have been able to do.
Since March 1 we have been trying to purchase a “Field Ambulance” to be used in transporting the wounded from the battlefields to hospitals. Each child has done his best and there has been a friendly spirit of competition among the various rooms. We are very pleased to announce that we were able to purchase the Field Ambulance ($1,950) and a 1/4 ton truck ($1,165).
50 Years
Wednesday, May 20, 1970
Lake Menomin Catch Proves To Be Phony. Approximately $11,000 counterfeit $10 and $20 bills was recovered Saturday from upper Lake Menomin by a father and son who were returning from fishing.
Don Ortley and his son, David were coming in from fishing about 10:30 a.m. when their canoe overturned near the I-94 bridge where the Red Cedar River empties into Lake Menomin.
They swam to shore and noticed a package partly submerged near the bank of the river. The corner of the package was torn open, exposing what looked like $10 bills. The Ortleys took the bogus money to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department where it was determined the $10 bills were counterfeit.
Accompanied by Menomonie Police Officer David Glampe and Fireman Myron Sweeney, the Ortleys returned to the area where the package was found. Using the fire department’s rescue boat and skin diving equipment, Sweeney came up with a package of uncut $20 bills.
According to Undersheriff Fred Petrie, there was $5,000 in phony $10 bills and about $6,000 in uncut $20 bills.
The Secret Service, a division of the U.S. Treasury Department was notified and on Sunday, Undersheriff Petrie and Wayne Hughes, a volunteer fireman, along with Secret Service investigators, returned to the area of the river where the counterfeit money was found and searched for the counterfeit plates, but were unsuccessful. According to Undersheriff Petrie, a Secret Service representative said the counterfeit bills were a “very, very good reproduction.” Counterfeit bills’ from the same plates were reportedly passed in California about four years ago, Undersheriff Petrie said.
Further investigation is being conducted by the Secret Service.
25 Years
Wednesday, May 24, 1995
Stairways to lake risky hike.
Visiting the shores of Lake Menomin from the downtown area of Menomonie can be a “watch your step” proposition. Parks Department Director John Miller would like to see the stairs which lead hikers down to the lake bank from the Crescent Street Park on the east end, and the stairway leading back up to street level on the west near the city’s well house replaced. Miller told the Plan Commission on Monday night that the stairways have caused the Parks Department maintenance headaches for years. On the east end the stairs are wooden with landings and railings. The west side has been terraced with railroad ties and stones. City Administrator Lowell Prange said neither is in very good shape. “This has been an ongoing maintenance issue,” Prange said. “Some areas have rotted out and there were new railings built last year and already it’s already been kicked out in places by vandals.” A cost estimate provided by Cedar Corporation set the cost of the project at about $52,870. The Plan Commission voted to recommend to the City Council that the stairways be replaced.
“It’s not a real safe place to be going down truthfully,” Prange said. “We know we need to either fix them again or find a more permanent solution. The problem is the cost is not in the budget this year. I’m not sure where the money would come from.”
15 Years
Sunday, May 22, 2005
Governor Jim Doyle showed his support for an ethanol production plant outside of Boyceville after speaking at UW-Stout’s commencement exercises.
“We are very excited by and grateful for the support of Governor Doyle, Secretary Nilsestuen and the DATCP Board,” said Paul Harrison, WWREC president. “These leaders know that the Hay River plant will not only be a win for Dunn County but also for our state and region.”
Doyle met briefly with WWREC Board members after his speech May 14.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board recently passed a resolution supporting construction of a new ethanol plant in Dunn County. The Western Wisconsin Renewable Energy Cooperative has proposed construction of a new state of the art ethanol plant near Wheeler.
The board cited long-term benefits to the community and the state of developing the state’s ethanol refinery capacity including: Reduced dependence on foreign oil; Increased income for communities; Increased opportunities for business development; More affordable fuel for state residents; Reduced air emissions from cleaner-burning fuel. The board also commended the founder and members of the Western Wisconsin Renewable Energy Cooperative for their leadership. The WWREC is owned by more than 520 farmers and local members.
10 Years
Wednesday, May 19, 2010
Menomonie student named state’s best hand writer.
The Zaner-Bloser, the Language Arts and Reading CompanySM, has announced that Saint Joseph School student Haley Hastings has been named Wisconsin’s best first grade hand writer. In addition to being honored as having Wisconsin’s best handwriting skills, Haley has been named a finalist in the 19th annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Competition, where she will be judged against other state winners from across the country for the honor of being named Grand National Champion.
Haley’s entry was selected from among nearly 300,000 entries received from students nationally. As a state winner, she will receive a $250 prize pack for her school from Zaner-Bloser and will be eligible to win as much as $3,000 in cash and prizes to be shared with her school. More than $100,000 in total prizes will be awarded.
The annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest encourages legible handwriting by testing the handwriting abilities of students in grades one through eight whose schools use Zaner-Bloser Handwriting curricula.’”Handwriting Is a core academic skill and a core life skill that improves academic performance and boosts self esteem” said Zaner-Bloser President Bob Page. “we’re very pleased to see so many students and their schools dedicate themselves to developing the efficient handwriting skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.”
5 Years
Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Downsville Fifth Graders, For THE NEWS
Students open not-so-little free library.
Here at Downsville Elementary School, we love reading and want students to read as much as possible.
This is a goal at Downsville Elementary School—to encourage a love of reading by providing a free library.
This is a place where kids can take books or donate books. We received donations from both our Title program and our Student Council. Mrs. Jamie Blomquist, our intervention teacher, had the idea for the Free Library. She spoke with our teacher, Ms. Jessica Graham, the fifth grade teacher at Downville. about her idea and together they decided that it will be a fifth grade project. The students include Dylan, Bryce, Bryant, Paige and Alex.
Together Ms. Graham and our group looked at designs. We also looked at locations and designs with our principal, Mrs. Henry. After that, our group drew blueprints, and Ms. Graham sent our blueprints to Mr. Mike Meyers, the building grounds director. He donated his free time for this project. He got the materials from a business called ProBuild.
We will do the finishing touches including painting and filling the library with books. We feel as if the library will be a great addition in our community, and we hope the library will have a huge impact on our education in reading!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!