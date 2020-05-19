From the Files: $11,000 in counterfeit money found in Lake Menomin in 1970

25 Years

Visiting the shores of Lake Menomin from the downtown area of Menomonie can be a “watch your step” proposition. Parks Department Director John Miller would like to see the stairs which lead hikers down to the lake bank from the Crescent Street Park on the east end, and the stairway leading back up to street level on the west near the city’s well house replaced. Miller told the Plan Commission on Monday night that the stairways have caused the Parks Department maintenance headaches for years. On the east end the stairs are wooden with landings and railings. The west side has been terraced with railroad ties and stones. City Administrator Lowell Prange said neither is in very good shape. “This has been an ongoing maintenance issue,” Prange said. “Some areas have rotted out and there were new railings built last year and already it’s already been kicked out in places by vandals.” A cost estimate provided by Cedar Corporation set the cost of the project at about $52,870. The Plan Commission voted to recommend to the City Council that the stairways be replaced.