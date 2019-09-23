135 Years
Saturday, Sept. 27, 1884
Such is Fame.
The flood of Wisconsin brought loss to nearly all the lumbering firms on the Chippewa and its tributaries, except the Knapp Stout & Co. company, which apparently enjoys a charmed existence. I heard a man suggest that Capt. Tainter, one of the heaviest stockholders in the company and worth individually millions, in all probability had been a sort of mascot to the big firm. He worked for them first until they owed him $600.
He was a big, strapping, energetic fellow, who looked after their drives and logging operations. He had a hard time in collecting the sum due him, but succeeded in securing payment. But the firm then known as Knapp Stout & Co. got pinched and wanted just that $600. So they made a proposition to young Tainter to give a fourth interest in the concern for that amount. He thought it a risk, but took the chance. Since then the big lumbering firm — the biggest in the country — has multiplied its possessions rapidly. Capt. Tainter lives in a baronial mansion in Menomonie, a feature of which is a bathing tank fifty feet long, and proportionally wide.
125 Years
Friday, Sept. 28, 1894
Martin Elsner, a well-digger of North Menomonie, met with a frightful accident last Saturday. Engaged in work on the well of Gus. Steuding of the second ward and while descending into the well, the rope broke and he fell to the bottom, a distance of sixty feet. The poor fellow was rescued at once, but in a bruised and battered condition, and it is feared he may die of his injuries. He is quite aged and the father of a large family of small children.
Mrs. S C. Lenark, of the town of New Haven, was kicked in the face by a horse on 20th, and severely injured. On the 17th Mr. Peterman, whose farm is one-half mile from Annisburg, was badly bruised by his team running away while ploughing. Both cases were attended by Dr. E.B. Jackson, Jr. of Prairie Farm.
100 Years
Thursday, Sept. 25, 1919
Ole Sockness Leaves Chevrolet in Low Gear and is Run Over.
These erratic automobiles that always get a rise out of a movie audience when they climb a telegraph pole or whirl in circles have nothing on the Chevrolet of Ole Sockness of the town of Tainter — at least not as it performed last Thursday. Mr. Sockness took his milk to the Norton cheese factory with his automobile. When he arrived at the factory he left his car in low gear. When he went back to start it again he gave the crank a turn and then the Mark Sencett stuff began.
The car promptly started and ran over Mr. Sockness. Leaving the owner’s prostrate form it proceeded on its unhindered way, exploring the country at a very respectable rate of speed until it struck the Soo line fence.
Prompt attention was given Mr. Sockness, who was taken in Arthur Johnson’s car to the office of Dr. Dreler at Wheeler, where it was found that his injuries were of a serious nature. The wheel of the car ran over the victim’s head, inflicting a severe scalp wound. One ear was slightly lacerated and there was a compound fracture of an ankle. Last reports were that Mr. Sockness was resting comfortably.
75 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 1944
Lakeside Factory plans new foundry building That the Lakeside Aluminum company intends to build a new aluminum foundry of tile with the dimensions of 50’ by 56 ‘, 14’ high near their main building, was learned at the city council meeting on Tuesday evening when their application for a building permit was read. Estimated cost of the new building would be $9,000. The city alderman took no action on the application until this next meeting. It was stated by Alderman Robert Smith that the site on which the company intends to erect the new building covers the city’s road that leads to the Northside disposal plant. Smith said the building of the new structure on the site proposed by the Lakeside Company would block the road to the disposal plant. He said it would be difficult and expensive to get a road to the disposal plant from any other direction. The aldermen decided to go to the aluminum company plant Wednesday morning to look over the situation over before voting on the application for a building permit.
50 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 1969
Football at Menomonie High is observing its diamond jubilee. When the Indians opened against Hudson a few weeks ago, it marked the beginning of 75 years of competition on gridiron.
The News of Nov. 15, 1895, reported an account of the Eau Claire—Menomonie game as follows:
The first game of football in this city was played at the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon between Menomonie and Eau Claire. The novelty of the game attracted a big crowd.
In those early days of football, the forward pass hadn’t been discovered, and hardly anything was barred. There was the flying tackle, the flying wedge, and straight football with line plunges the offensive threat.
A touchdown counted four points, a conversion two points, a dropkick two points.
With no passing, and a few trick plays, bucking the line was the manner of play utilized to gain yardage.
Listed as some of the “dirty tricks of the game” of those early football days were: throwing of a handful of dirt in the face of the player having the ball, poking fingers in the eyes of opponents just before the ball was snapped, or kicking one another in the shins.
Players wore neither headgears nor shoulder pads, but some had shin guards and nose guards.
The second year football was played at Menomonie High, it was almost discontinued. The high school front office warned the lovers of the game that if they continued to participate, they would be expelled from school. The warning was issued on the basis that the game was too rough.
But the “boys of the late 1800’s” kept playing the game and it has been an institution in the athletic department of the school ever since.
25 Years
Sunday, Sept. 25, 1994
City to get bike-walk path. Bicycling and walking between the UW-Stout campus and downtown Menomonie will be easier, safer and more pleasant under a project announced this week by Governor Tommy Thompson. The project will begin at the intersection of Crescent Street and Sixth Ave. West, and extend southerly along Second Street to 10th Ave. Improvements will include a 10 foot wide bike route, an 8 foot wide pedestrian route, four historic node plazas and a parking area. The total cost of developing the Historic Second Street Corridor project is $516,560, of which $413,240 will be provided by the state Department of Transportation under a new state “discretionary” program approved by the legislature in 1993.
The approved project occurs in a route heavily used by pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles which travel between the North University Campus dorms and North Menomonie to the main University campus and downtown. The plan will have to go through a lengthy public review and UW-Stout design classes will also be asked for suggestions. The project could be built next year, but the UW-Stout portion will probably be coordinated with the demolition of Ray Hall in 1996.
15 Years
Sunday, Sept. 26, 2004
Oaklawn and Boyceville Middle schools recognized for ‘promise’.
Menomonie’s Oaklawn School and Boyceville Middle School are two of 138 schools to gain recognition as New Wisconsin Promise Schools of Recognition. Other schools recognized in the immediate area are —
Almena Elementary School in Barron, Elmwood High School and Mondovi Middle School. State Superintendent Elizabeth Burmaster said that “these schools build a learning community to support academic achievement of students,” “These schools are working together — teachers, parents, administrators and other school staff members — to close the achievement gap and ensure a quality education for every child,” she said. To be recognized, schools must be eligible to receive federal Title I funding and among the highest poverty schools in the state, based on free and reduced-price school lunch data.
In addition, student achievement must be above average for the state in both reading and mathematics, and there can be no noticeable lag in achievement for subgroups of students.
Schools will receive a recognition plaque at an Oct. 18 ceremony at the State Capitol and $1,500 for use by the school.
10 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2009
Cedarbrook Church broke ground on Sept. 13 for a new building, scheduled to open in the Spring of 2010.
Following regular services at the Shops Off Broadway Mall, “Cedarbrookers” traveled to their land, one mile north of Wal-Mart, for a short ceremony.General contractor Mark Lewis, of Cedar Falls Building Systems, and architects, and Tim Peterson and Steve Krause, of Architectural Design Group, were in attendance, along with representatives of local nonprofit partners — Carole Kadiuger (The Bridge to Hope), Jim Walker (Greater Menomonie Area Free Clinic) and Dave Johnson (NeXt, International), Robert and Marine Hintzman, who sold the land to Cedarbrook four years ago, years ago, were recognized.
Pastor Jack Stimmel of Menomonie Alliance Church showed his support by participating, as well. Financing for this project is provided by Royal Credit Union. Cedarbrook, plans a 20,000 square foot building that includes a 400-seat auditorium, large lobby, office suite and several classrooms. Construction will begin later this month.
“We hope to involve as many volunteers from the church and community as we can, to help build community and personal ownership of the project. Our vision for the building is a lively community center where there is continuous activity ,throughout the week, consisting of both Cedarbrook ministries and other local community organizations.” says LEAD Pastor Remmy Diedrich.
5 Years
Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014
When Boyceville Fire Department sent out a mutual aid box alarm system (MABAS) call, eight area departments responded to the scene of a huge pole shed fire in the 900 block of Highway 64 north of Boyceville. Owner Mark Bartz called for help shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday when fire broke out as hay and straw were being loaded and stacked in a 56x32 foot shed located on the family dairy farm near Downing. Boyceville Fire Chief Brian Marlett said that approximately 150 large hay and straw bales were lost in the blaze which took about two hours to get under control. Neither animals nor humans were injured in the fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $40,000, with the value of the contents estimated at $10,000.Mutual aid in the form of water tenders, ambulances, squads and personnel was received by fire departments from Glenwood City, Menomonie, Deer Park, Clear Lake, Prairie Farm and Ridgeland. Colfax and Sand Creek brought their river pumpers to draw water from nearby Bolen Creek. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.
