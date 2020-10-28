From the Files for the week of Oct. 28

135 Years Saturday, Oct. 31, 1885
The News has been handed a piece of quartz from the farm of Mr. Robert Williams, of the town of Menomonie, near Irvine’s mill, which to a “tenderfoot” glitters with the promise of the rich yield of precious metal. We are informed that the specimen is from an apparently exhaustless ledge that puts out from a high bank and that Mr. Williams has been quietly investigating the matter for some months and is now convinced that he has a bonanza in his find. We sincerely hope he has. But our confidence would be greater were the specimen before us heavier and the glittering gold-like particles with which it is filled not so manifestly composed of worthless pyrites, so apt to lead the hopeful prospector to indulge in peace-destroying, baseless dreams of the sudden acquisition of great wealth. “All is not gold that glitters.”
125 Years Friday, Nov. 1, 1895
Foot-ball has superseded baseball as the game for the rising generation. From university and college circles enthusiasm for the game has descended to normal and high schools until the whole country has caught the infection. The Menomonie boys have it and are thirsting for more. To that end, we are informed a game has been arranged with the Chippewa Falls team to be played at Chippewa Falls, Nov. 2, and another with the Eau Claire team to be played in this city Nov. 9. A recent game between the River Falls normal and New Richmond teams is reported to the NEWS as follows: The game was a triumph for the Normal eleven, they defeated their opponents by a score of 14 to 0. The most pleasing feature of the day was the way in which the ladies of the R. W. Society royalty entertained and served refreshments for both elevens in the new gymnasium.
100 Years Thursday, Oct. 28, 1920
The final proceedings in the settlement of the estate of the Elk Mound Journal were held in the Elk Mound hall on Monday and were conducted by Ludvig Tilleson of Menomonie, who offered the residue of the property at sheriff’s sale at 10 a.m.
The property, which consisted of a printing outfit and some paper stock, was bid in by Mrs. J.A. Blackwood of Salem, Ore., by her attorney, W.H. Haley of Superior, and was later sold to Mr. Gunderson of St. Paul who is a wholesaler in this line.
The Elk Mound journal came into existence about Aug. 1, 1919, under the sponsorship of the Elk Mound Commercial Association, was cared for by P.F. Van Open, formerly of Fleetwood, Minn., during the few months of its precarious existence and became exeunt in January 1920.
The fault of its non-continuance is due to lack of support is no discredit to the newsy little sheet but should be attributed to the small town conditions which do not permit the publication of an individual newspaper. Since May of the current year, the village and vicinity of Elk Mound are kept on the map by the Elk Mound News which appears as a postscript in The Dunn County News.
75 Years Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1945
Along with 450 others, your writer was at Boyceville Wednesday night to take part in the honoring of Andy Pafko, who we have proudly told you before, is a graduate of our Dunn County baseball league. It was the biggest thing that Boyceville ever sponsored. It made the village the sports capital of the Northwest for a night. All this honor heaped on Andy, both here and in other places, has not bothered this fine athlete. He’s still wearing the same size hat as he did when playing in the Dunn county league.
Paul Schwartz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Schwartz of Menomonie, is doing a good job as an assistant football coach at the Fredericksburg, Virginia, high school, according to a reliable report we have received. His superintendent is more than pleased with his work. Paul, you’ll remember, was recently discharged from the service, with the rank of lieutenant. He suffered a physical disability as a result of an automobile accident when he was in service, but Paul isn’t allowing this handicap to stop his success.
50 Years Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1970
Caddie Woodlawn Booklet Remains In Public Demand. Requests for the Caddie Woodlawn booklet, published this summer jointly by Caddie Woodlawn Memorial Park planning committee and the Dunn County Historical Society, continue to come from many parts of the country, including Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, and several cities in Wisconsin. The Madison Public Library is placing copies of the booklet in all its branch libraries as well as in the main library, and the State Historical Society is listing the booklets in its museum literature which is sent to many museums and libraries throughout the United States.
A public meeting has been set for Nov. 10 at the circuit courtroom of the Dunn County courthouse at 8 p.m. to discuss future projects at the Caddie Woodlawn Park. Area residents are urged to attend the meeting and to make known their wishes about future work to be done at the park. The planning committee stresses that since this is a community park, the development should follow the desires of the community residents interested in preserving the history of this area.
A stone, carved in memory of Caddie’s sister, Mary Woodhouse, and for other pioneer children who perished and were buried in unmarked graves, will be placed in the park this fall. It has been on display at the Hamerly Monument Company.
25 Years Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1995
County plans a speed wave.
Dunn County will once again operate a speed wave program during the next year to encourage county motorists to obey the speed limit. A grant of $19,966.02 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will reimburse the county for the pay of off-duty officers who tend the portable speed board. The board has a built-in radar unit that monitors the speed of passing vehicles and flashes the number to drivers. No particular highways are being targeted, according to Dunn County Patrol Lieutenant John Staiger, and the unit will be moved around the county. Aside from excessive speed, the program targets the use of seat belts and drinking and driving.
15 Years Sunday, Oct. 30, 2005
New plan for the old jail site
Cardinal Capital Management isn’t interested in renovating the old Dunn County Jail. Considering the building’s poor condition that’s probably just as well. The Milwaukee-based company is, however, interested in the 17th Street site for the development of an apartment complex that would provide affordable housing in Menomonie for disabled adults who live in Dunn County. On Wednesday, the Dunn County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with Cardinal Capital Management (CCM) to allow the company to investigate whether the property would be feasible for such a project.
The company has until March 31, 2006 to present a proposal to the board that will detail the project’s size. Until then the county promises not to sell or lease the property without the prior approval from CCM.
10 Years Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010
The Creamery Restaurant and Inn closes its doors
Another Dunn County destination dining spot has closed.
In an e-mail to patrons Monday, owners Terry and Paula Vajgrt announced that The Creamery Restaurant and Inn in Downsville is now closed.
“Although we have poured our heart, soul and all of our resources into the business for the past three years, we have been unable to secure investors or financing with terms the business can manage,” they wrote. “Our plan and vision of what The Creamery can be without a legitimate (long term), major investor and/or partier makes it impossible for us to continue.”
In 2008, the Vajgrts purchased The Creamery. After a brief hiatus to revamp and freshen up the property, they reopened on June 30, 2008.
In November of the same year, a fire broke out. Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue an elderly couple staying at the inn.
The fire was traced to a mechanical room near the kitchen. Because the room was constructed of two layers of sheetrock and equipped with a fire door, the conflagration was quickly contained, leaving the rest of the building with only smoke damage. Within just days, the Vajgrts and their staff had the restaurant and inn cleaned up and back in operation.
Although they admit their futures and that of Chef Nathan Berg are unknown, the Vajgrts wrote, “We had great success in bringing the most fresh, best tasting, local fare to our guests and employing individuals who shared in our vision of providing real, carefully prepared food in a beautiful location.
5 Years Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015
University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer signed an agreement with a Nigerian university to collaborate on research, scholarly activity, student and faculty exchanges and other interactions.
Meyer signed the agreement with A.S. Gbadegesin, vice chancellor for Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, in Nigeria. LAUTECH is a relatively new university, about 25 years old, compared to UW-Stout’s 125-year history, but the two leaders said faculty, staff and students of both universities can learn much from each other.
“We are so pleased to enter into this agreement with you,” Meyer told Gbadegesin at the signing ceremony in the Chancellor’s Conference Room at UW-Stout. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for our students, faculty and staff.” Gbadegesin said he is interested in exploring a number of areas of collaboration between the two institutions, including vocational and technical education, curriculum development, research and vocational rehabilitation. The Nigerian delegation has been in Menomonie since Wednesday, Oct. 21. The group toured UW- Stout facilities and met with university officials. The visit could mark a beginning in a renewed effort to attract more Nigerian and other African students to UW-Stout.
