From the Files for the week of Oct. 28

135 Years Saturday, Oct. 31, 1885

The News has been handed a piece of quartz from the farm of Mr. Robert Williams, of the town of Menomonie, near Irvine’s mill, which to a “tenderfoot” glitters with the promise of the rich yield of precious metal. We are informed that the specimen is from an apparently exhaustless ledge that puts out from a high bank and that Mr. Williams has been quietly investigating the matter for some months and is now convinced that he has a bonanza in his find. We sincerely hope he has. But our confidence would be greater were the specimen before us heavier and the glittering gold-like particles with which it is filled not so manifestly composed of worthless pyrites, so apt to lead the hopeful prospector to indulge in peace-destroying, baseless dreams of the sudden acquisition of great wealth. “All is not gold that glitters.”

125 Years Friday, Nov. 1, 1895

Foot-ball has superseded baseball as the game for the rising generation. From university and college circles enthusiasm for the game has descended to normal and high schools until the whole country has caught the infection. The Menomonie boys have it and are thirsting for more. To that end, we are informed a game has been arranged with the Chippewa Falls team to be played at Chippewa Falls, Nov. 2, and another with the Eau Claire team to be played in this city Nov. 9. A recent game between the River Falls normal and New Richmond teams is reported to the NEWS as follows: The game was a triumph for the Normal eleven, they defeated their opponents by a score of 14 to 0. The most pleasing feature of the day was the way in which the ladies of the R. W. Society royalty entertained and served refreshments for both elevens in the new gymnasium.