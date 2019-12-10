135 Years
Saturday, Dec. 13, 1884
A complaint was filed in the district court yesterday by William McAdam against Wallow & Co., an employment firm in Minneapolis, charging them with representing falsely to plaintiff and other parties that they were hiring men to work on the Mississippi levees. It was probably an agent of the above firm that industriously worked Menomonie labor men with this scheme. With glowing promises of $2.50 and $5.00 a day in a land flowing with milk and honey, this agent induced about thirty young men from this vicinity to purchase tickets and depart for some point down the Mississippi. Several men have returned and reported they were grossly swindled. They landed at some obscure hamlet near Memphis and left to make their way as best they could. Those with money returned. Others remain until their friends send them money to get back. It looks like a bad swindle and the men engaged in it deserve to be punished to the extent of the law.
125 Years
Friday, Dec. 14, 1894
The exhibit which the Menomonie schools will send to Madison on the occasion of the State Teachers Association is now nearly ready for shipping. It can be seen in parts at the Manual Training building. It consists of drawing from all grades, clay modeling, weaving, paper-folding, sewing, map-drawing, joinery, lathe-work, forging, molding and free-hand mechanical drawing from the High school. The kindergartens furnished a complete and interesting display of their work. The interior of the Manual Training will be illustrated by 16 large sun pictures. Altogether the exhibit will cover 1,100 square feet of surface in one of the rooms of the capitol at Madison and will illustrate quite fully the various lines of work now being carried on in our schools.
100 Years
Thursday, Dec. 11, 1919
Less than two years ago a great company came unsought and is now operating a great and successful industry here- one so successful that it is already making plans for a vast extension. We refer to the Nestle’s Food company. Today another large and promising concern is knocking at our door. These things show that we have advantages that are real and potent. Let us make the most of them in a practical way by using them to attract industrial investment for the building of a bigger, stronger and better city and tributary country.
More and more it is apparent that in its hydro-electric power resources the cities of the Chippewa valley have a wonderful industrial asset. Menomonie with three great sources at hand, the dams at Wissota, Red Cedar and Menomonie, is especially favored.
The coal strike with its attendant fuel shortage has made manufactures the country over feel keenly the need of an abundant and unfailing source of power. This Menomonie can provide.
75 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1944
Picture of Hook & Ladder No. 1 Stirs Memories of Gay 90s.
Fire Chief Ed. Johnson got hold of a group picture that carried his memory vividly back to the days of the gay 90s. It was a pose of 13 members of the old Menomonie Hook & Ladder No.1 formed in January, 1885. This was Menomonie’s first fire department, but the picture doesn’t show all the original members of this group because it was taken five or six years after the Hook & Ladder company was formed. This old-time picture, which shows most of the members with mustaches and beards is highly prized. It belongs to Fred Haffelded whose father was a member of Hook & Ladder No.1. Fire Chief Johnson treasures the first record book of the Menomonie Hook & Ladder Co. No.1 that dates back to Jan 2. 1885, when the company was formed. Commenting on those carefully scrolled pages, Chief Johnson remarks “they had some good penmen in those days, too.”
50 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 10, 1969
From Hell Week to Help Week! That’s the direction taken by Sigma Epsilon social fraternity at Stout State University. The organization which is approximately one year old held its first initiation ceremony the week of Dec 4 and in following its theme of “Help Week,” members washed and painted walls, cleaned elevators and windows, and painted floors at Memorial Hospital Nursing Home. Tim Maloney a co founder and first president of the fraternity explained that “Hell Week,” was discarded to bring about a “closer bond” between members. “We want to stress the Christmas spirit throughout the year,” he declared. He also expressed the opinion that traditional Hell Week activities might “jeopardize” some students by keeping them away from their studies.
Commenting on the project at the hospital-nursing home Administrator Ken Jensen said “These men truly represent the ‘silent majority’ of college students.”
25 Years
Sunday, Dec. 11, 1994
Controlled burn levels historic Oaklawn barn.
The blaze at the Stout Technology Park Monday night was a controlled bum by the Menomonie Fire Department to get rid of a decaying 100 year old barn. The structure, 40 by 80 feet, was one of the last remaining original farm buildings at Oaklawn Stock Farms, built by Andrew Tainter at the turn of the century. Paul Hoffman, director of the Stout Technology Park, said he had tried to maintain the barn but felt obligated to remove it because of the new Phillips Plastic structure going up nearby, and the fact that the public will now be using roads in the southern portion of the Tech Park. “When we took over the house we were obligated to keep it for 50 years,” Hofflnan said. That condition did not apply to the barn, which was actually the carriage house and horse barn for Tainter’s stock farm. The barn was in terrible condition,” Hoffinan said, with holes in the roof, buckled concrete floors and beams that were falling down. Hoffman said he has been searching for a company or individual to use the historic house in a way that will maintain its integrity, and has had many inquiries. Some proposals have been for a bed and breakfast, law offices and a child care center. “It would take $150,000 to fix the house up, Hofflnan said. If anybody out there is interested, the Technology Park would like to hear from them, he added.
15 Years
Sunday, Dec. 12, 2004
Hart takes over sports editor reigns.
Brett Hart has been hired as the new sports editor for the Dunn County News. Hart takes over for Joel Becker, who will be taking over as the newspaper’s editor, with the retirement of current editor Jim Kleinhans. Hart has been active in athletics since an early age. “I am looking forward to following the area athletes and seeing what the community has to offer,” he said. Becker said Hart brings creative experiences as well as intangibles.
“Brett’s personality makes him a perfect fit for The Dunn County News,” said Becker. “His passion and knowledge of sports, desire to learn, creative abilities and terrific communication skills will help him to dive head first into the job.” hart said he was thrilled to get a job in the Chippewa Valley area after his fiancé, Kristi Reiten, was hired as a veterinary technician at Country Doctors Veterinarian Service in Menomonie.
10 Years
Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009
It can’t be said there wasn’t plenty of warning. For at least three days area meteorologists predicted that the blizzard barreling across Minnesota would enter Wisconsin late Tuesday.
And so it did. But compared to reports that came from the southern and eastern parts of the state, Dunn County actually fared quite well. According to the Menomonie Wastewater Treatment Plant, a total of 8.5 inches fell on the city. County Highway Commission M.O. Brenden said that for the first big storm of the season,”I think they went very well considering the amount of snow we got and the wind we got. Things cleaned up pretty good.” Highway crews started their day on Wednesday at 4 a.m., finishing about 12 hours later. In addition to 425 miles of county roads, the highway department is also responsible for clearing the portion of I- 94 that falls within the Dunn County borders as well as state highways 12,15,19,72,79,85 and 170.
The storm used up 254 tons of salt—213 for the state roads and 41 for the county—and 1,051 tons of salt sand, of highways and 768 tons on the county roads.
5 Years
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014
The Memories will be performing their 29th annual Christmas concerts at the Mabel Tainter Cente for Arts on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.
Tim Stevens and Warren Petryk first met as six-year olds on the bleachers of the Boyceville High School gym in 1961. They began performing music together daring their grade school years with both playing trombone in the Junior High band. In the summer of 1972, between their Junior and Senior years of High School along with classmate John Lynch, they formed a dance band called “The Pickle Dillies”. They were scheduled to perform for two events (The Cucumber Festival Dance & the wedding dance for Bill & Joy Keyes), but things didn’t turn out exactly as planned since this past August The Memories celebrated their 42nd Anniversary. In 1986, they performed their first Christmas concert at The Mabel Tainter Theater. Since that year their Christmas Concerts have become an annual event. Stevens said “There are three very important things that keep us going. We continue to love singing together. People keep coming to hear us sing. And, we are still able to carry our equipment. If one of those three things stops happening, then I guess we might have to consider retiring from the stage!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.