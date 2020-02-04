135 Years
Saturday, Feb. 7,1885
S.A. Alexander, of this city, representing Minneapolis capitalists, has secured a tract of land on Gilbert creek near the old mill site, and in the spring will commence the manufacture of brick on a large scale. It is understood that in that vicinity the clay is of a peculiarly fine quality and especially adapted for the higher grades of pressed brick. The new company will start with $10,000 capital.
A petition is being circulated this week among the ladies of this city asking the common council to enforce the law against gambling and selling liquors on Sunday. Any person having knowledge of the violation of these ordinances should make complaint against the offender before a justice of the peace. The evil would thus be reached at once and a practical step taken toward the enforcement of the law.
125 Years
Friday, Feb. 8, 1895
An Opportunity. The next lecture of the course of Astronomy will treat of comets. At the meeting by request Prof. Comstock will read an essay on the subject “A Semi-Scientific Account of Ghosts.” This was prepared by him for a literary and scientific association of Madison, but has attracted considerable attention, and is being called for in various parts of the state. The subject is not sensational, as might be inferred. The word Ghost stands for spiritual existence, and the essay is an exposition by an able man, well versed in both science and speculative philosophy of the intimations which mathematical, physical and biological science gives of the possibility of a whole range of knowledge and being which transcends and eludes the power of human senses. The argument for a “fourth dimension of space” will be set forth.
Such an opportunity as is here offered ought not go unimproved. To accommodate all who wish to attend the meeting will be held in the First Baptist church.
100 Years
Thursday, Feb. 5, 1920
The annual meeting of the stockholders of the New Hudson Road Creamery company, held at the Courthouse Saturday, was a large and enthusiastic gathering and a splendid year’s business was shown in the reports. Charles Oberle, the secretary, reported that $325,000 was paid out to patrons during 1919. This is only a trifle below the highest mark this creamery ever attained, which in 1918, when the receipts aggregated over $330,000. It was voted at the meeting to authorize the directors to purchase a truck to assist in gathering cream and deliver butter to the local trade. The creamery now has fourteen cream routes and two more will be added when spring comes.
75 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1945
Downtown Menomonie did a pretty job of going into the “brownout” on Feb. 1, in compliance with the WPB order effective in all areas of the nation where coal is the major item used in the manufacture of electrical energy. An observer, standing at the corner of Broadway and Main Wednesday night and looking up and down these two business streets saw no outdoor signs lighted on Main street and only one outdoor sign was illuminated on Broadway. The following night the sign was dark. It has been pointed out that most of the brownout violations have not been committed willfully, but rather because of a lack of understanding of the order. It is understood no local checkup has been made, and no information concerning the brownout has been given locally except through the printed page. Generally, there has been a willing disposition in Menomonie to comply with the brownout order, many having made provisions to do so several days before the order went into effect.
50 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1970
The 18th annual Dunn County Fish and Game Ice Fishing Contest will be held Sunday Feb. 8. Thousands of people have crowded the contest site over the past 17 years. During the years before the local conservation club built their club house in north Wakanda Park, the contest was held in that portion of Lake Menomin in downtown Menomonie. Since the advent of the clubhouse, which overlooks our beautiful lake and has become an important asset to the community, the contest has been held in the clubhouse area. This arrangement has made the contest an indoor as well as an outdoor event. Those not inclined to stand on the ice can watch the activity from the clubhouse. The top three fishing prizes are: a hind quarter of beef; a front quarter of beef; and a sleeping bag.
25 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1995
BOYCEVILLE- “Reduce — Reuse — Recycle — Yo!” was the battle cry at Tiffany Creek Elementary last Friday. The school participated in a lyceum led by Ronald McDonald, who accepted a donation of 1 million pop tabs from the students.
One million pop tabs? The idea started four years ago, when Debra Bell’s second grade class read in their “Weekly Readers” about other classes collecting a million of something. The class, and then the whole school, collected pop tabs — something that is usually forgotten once the pop is opened, and then recycled with the can. But saving the tabs can make a difference, as these students realized four years after they started. The class donated the funds raised from the pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald house.
Ronald McDonald visited the school last week and presented two lyceums before addressing the entire school. McDonald gave a magic show called “You, Me and Ecology” and talked about recycling. Monday morning the pop tabs, all 956 pounds of them, were recycled. Laid end to end, the pop tabs would stretch 16 miles. A check for $625.45 was then sent to the Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis, Minn.
Bell said the project had not only educational value but social and community service value as well.
“I wanted the students to see that giving can make you feel good and that if everyone gives, it all adds up,” Bell said.
15 Years
Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005
There’s a corner in the Menomonie High School that, hasn’t seen much use in the last couple of years. From 1989 through 2001, the room was filled with cribs, toys and pint-sized tables and chairs. Listen closely and the muffled sound of children’s laughter could be heard.
If a recommendation from the personnel committee is approved by the Menomonie School Board, the child services lab will re-open its doors. Because of a sharply decreased demand, the on-site day care program was suspended in 2002. This year, thought, seven children, whose parents are students, are currently in need of childcare services. They range in ages from seven months to three years old. And next year the number will increase to include up to seven newborns.
About the need to reinstate the program, MHS Principal Tom Wiatr explained, “The numbers are rising due to a variety of factors. We’ve had an influx through our ‘newcomer’ program for students who are new to Menomonie. We also have students who have become pregnant or who have children. “Having it back will allow the girls to be here at school on a regular basis, knowing they have a place for their child to be” ‘They will get the education they need and graduate, providing them with a better life after high school.”
10 Years
Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010
Doris Kelly is 2009 Citizen of the Year.
It was a nomination for her involvement with the local American Cancer Society events that caused Doris Kelly to be named the 2009 Distinguished Citizen of the Year. And no one except for Doris was at all surprised to hear the announcement at the Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet last Wednesday.
For 35 years, Kelly, 70, has raised funds to support the local fight against cancer through her active involvement in the annual Relay for Life of Dunn County. Presenting the award to Kelly, 2008 recipient Bob Bossany told a packed house at the Off Broadway Banquet Center, “This nominee has visited local businesses face to face, asking for in-kind contributions, silent auction items or raffle items for the event. She has worked hard to recruit and train other volunteers to help her with registration and donation processing.... That usually meant she was up all night and spent little to no time outside of the donation processing area to enjoy the event she’d helped put together. Describing Kelly, Bossany added, “The secret to her success...is her sincerity, her passion to fight cancer, and her conscious effort to ensure that every donor feels appreciated and acknowledged.
5 Years
Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015
‘Saturday Night Live ‘ comedian to perform free show Feb. 10.
A comedian who recently joined the cast of an iconic television program will perform a free show at UW-Stout.
Pete Davidson from “Saturday Night Live” will be featured in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center, with opening act Isaac Witty. Davidson joined the cast of SNL in fall 2014, just before he turned 21, making him the show’s youngest comedian and one of its youngest ever. The show will celebrate its 40th anniversary Feb. 15. A native of Staten Island, N.Y., Davidson has been doing comedy and acting since age 16. He has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Comedy Central. Variety named him in 2014 as one of 10 comics to watch. UW-Stout student Anna Haggerty decided to try and book Davidson for a Blue Devil Productions show. It was the week before Davidson was named to the SNL cast. “He was at a good price range, and then I heard a week later that he was going to be a cast member for SNL and I knew we had to get him,” said Haggerty. “He talks about college life. He’s so young and fresh and new. That’s what really stood but about him” said Haggerty.”We all agreed (at Blue Devil Productions) that he was really hilarious.” Seating in the Great Hall is limited to 700. Overflow viewing may be available by livestream in the Terrace of the student center.
