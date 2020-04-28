From the Files: Menomonie starts Community Gardening Project to grow community spirit, vegetables

135 Years

There is one thing that should be passed to the credit of Mr. David Stori and that is, he spares neither pains nor expense in putting whatever property he owns in first-class order. Last year he gave Concert Hall a thorough repairing and opened to the public one of the best equipped halls for theatrical and other amusements to be found in any city of the size of Menomonie. Later he bought the old Menomonie House and transformed it into a new building. And now he has refitted and refurnished his billiard hall in first class style. The four tables have been newly-covered by Mr. J.J. Schmidt, carefully-selected cues fill the racks and in all its appointments the establishment is complete. The rooms are brilliantly illuminated by electric light which adds much to the attractiveness of the place.

125 Years

A frightful accident occurred at the works of the Wisconsin Red Pressed Brick company about 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. While working at the clay crushe Henry Hanson slipped on the soft clay and his right foot was caught between the rollers. In answer to his cry for help a dozen men rushed to stop the engine, which was done barely in time to save the man’s life. His leg was crushed to the knee and it was only by clinging to the frame with the strength of desperation that he escaped further mutilation. He was speedly released and Supt. Alexander at once summoned Drs. Finstad and Read by telephone. The injured man was taken to St. Mary’s hospital, and on account of his weak condition amputation was postponed until this morning, when the operation was successfully performed by the above named surgeons. The limb was taken off above the knee. Hanson is 24 years old, unmarried, and lives with a brother in North Menomonie.