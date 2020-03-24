From the Files: Menomonie Woman's Club lectures prepare women for first presidential election vote 100 years ago

75 Years

Eliza M. Repseth Joins Purple Heart WAC Unit. Daughter of Mrs. Esther Repseth, Menomonie, has joined a “Purple Heart” unit of the Army’s new rehabilitation program at the General Hospitals. Eliza attended Central High School and was lately employed as a hairdresser at the Charm Shoppe. She has won numerous awards for dancing, together with her sister, the wife of Lt. Donald Duesing, who is now stationed in Washington as a bombardier. After four months training as a hospital technician Eliza will assume duties in McCaw General Hospital, Walla Walla, Washington. Openings are available at the present time for women to help take care of the thousands of injured soldiers who are returning to the States daily. Ladies with or without previous hospital experience may receive training which will qualify them to be medical technicians and medical clerks as members of a Wisconsin unit in a modern Army hospital. Further details may be secured from the Army Information Office at 509 Union National Bldg., Eau Claire.

50 Years

The announcement today of the sale of the fair Store business to Bostwicks concludes a family enterprise in this city. The business was operated by the Chudacoff family- a corporation- and Norman Chudacoff has served as president of the corporation since the death of his father,Herman, in December 1963. The family retains ownership of the building which houses the store. The Fair Store was established in 1937 by Herman Chudacoff when he moved here from Markesan. He rented the empty store at the corner of Main and Broadway where the Fair Store is still located. In 1942 he purchased the building from Carl Pieper. Through the years the store was expanded and remodeled as business improved. The latest improvement was the installation two years ago of the “Ivy Shop” to meet the needs of college students. The Fair at one time served as “Menomonie’s general store” and patrons could purchase groceries, floor coverings, appliances, dry goods, men’s and women’s apparel, and children’s wear. Merchandise was phased out, said Norman Chudacoff last week, as demands changed and the city grew. Today the store features a complete selection of apparel for men and women.