From the Files: Menomonie Woman's Club lectures prepare women for first presidential election vote 100 years ago

135 Years
Saturday, March 28, 1885
The political cauldron is boiling and bubbling in earnest, and the work of selecting suitable candidates for city officers to be elected April 7, is being discussed wherever patriots chance to gather. As is our annual custom, we give below the names of those republicans whom we have heard mentioned for the several positions without inquiring whether or not they are in all class actually seeking the offices: For Mayor- Geo. Seely, the present incumbent, S.B. French, R.J. Flint, Geo. Gallaway, E.Marks, N. Burch. For Clerk- P.O. Solberg, Jas. Edwards, J.C. Tickner, Chas. Knutsen. For Treasurer-J.B. McKahan, G.E. Clark, D.K. Hill. for Marshal- Fred Deidrich, W.J.Cowan, John Knoble, E.C. Hunt, E.L. Doolittle. For Street Commissioner- John Scanlan, John Nowlan, T.B. Ebert. For Assessor-John Evans, Robt. Macauley. For School Superintendent-R.D. Whitford.
It is the duty of every republican who has the welfare of the city at heart to attend the primaries and assist in selecting honest and efficient men for candidates for the city offices, and when selected, to work and vote for them on election day.
125 Years
Friday, March 29, 1895
There is a movement on foot among the barbers to close their shops on Sunday and they should have the encouragement and support of their patrons. The barbers are nearly unanimous in favor of closing and we hope they will all finally unite in making it effective and complete. It is as fair for one as another and there is no reason why this class of men should not have a weekly day of rest and recreation as well as other people.
The dwelling of Mr. Fred Schultz on Eighth street in the Fourth ward was burned Thursday night. It originated from a defective chimney and the roof was ablaze before the family were aware that the house was on fire. The fire department responded promptly and the fire was brought under control without damage to adjacent property. Most of the household goods were saved.
100 Years
Thursday, March 25, 1920
Women Looking To Presidential Vote. A rousing talk was given by Mary Burt Messer before the Menomonie Woman’s club Tuesday afternoon in her series on “Government,” this latest discourse being calculated to inspire in the minds of the women soon to vote an interest in the coming presidential election.
By this series of lectures the Menomonie Woman’s club is taking a pioneer part in preparing women for the practical use of the ballot and it is not unlikely that it will take the leadership in a county-wide movement to instruct women in affairs political from a nonpartisan standpoint before the storm of the presidential campaign has fairly broken upon the county.
Miss Messer took the ground that the presidential election of 1920 is of unrivaled interest and importance owing to the foreign problems of the last four years and the probable enfranchisement of all American women. The fact that they have never before participated in a national election and their alignment being therefore unknown will make them a storm center in the contest of the candidates. No one can predict how their ballots will be cast. In any case Wisconsin women will vote for presidential electors in November, 1920.
75 Years
Wednesday March 28, 1945
Eliza M. Repseth Joins Purple Heart WAC Unit. Daughter of Mrs. Esther Repseth, Menomonie, has joined a “Purple Heart” unit of the Army’s new rehabilitation program at the General Hospitals. Eliza attended Central High School and was lately employed as a hairdresser at the Charm Shoppe. She has won numerous awards for dancing, together with her sister, the wife of Lt. Donald Duesing, who is now stationed in Washington as a bombardier. After four months training as a hospital technician Eliza will assume duties in McCaw General Hospital, Walla Walla, Washington. Openings are available at the present time for women to help take care of the thousands of injured soldiers who are returning to the States daily. Ladies with or without previous hospital experience may receive training which will qualify them to be medical technicians and medical clerks as members of a Wisconsin unit in a modern Army hospital. Further details may be secured from the Army Information Office at 509 Union National Bldg., Eau Claire.
50 Years
Wednesday March 25, 1970
The announcement today of the sale of the fair Store business to Bostwicks concludes a family enterprise in this city. The business was operated by the Chudacoff family- a corporation- and Norman Chudacoff has served as president of the corporation since the death of his father,Herman, in December 1963. The family retains ownership of the building which houses the store. The Fair Store was established in 1937 by Herman Chudacoff when he moved here from Markesan. He rented the empty store at the corner of Main and Broadway where the Fair Store is still located. In 1942 he purchased the building from Carl Pieper. Through the years the store was expanded and remodeled as business improved. The latest improvement was the installation two years ago of the “Ivy Shop” to meet the needs of college students. The Fair at one time served as “Menomonie’s general store” and patrons could purchase groceries, floor coverings, appliances, dry goods, men’s and women’s apparel, and children’s wear. Merchandise was phased out, said Norman Chudacoff last week, as demands changed and the city grew. Today the store features a complete selection of apparel for men and women.
25 Years
Wednesday March 29, 1995
The heavy wet snow that fell Friday morning caught area school districts with their buses already on the road. Several wound up in ditches throughout the county, but no injuries were reported. A flurry of slide-ins and collisions also kept Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies hopping. The Sheriff’s log showed 19 calls reporting cars in the ditch or blocking roads. By Tuesday afternoon, Dunn County Highway commissioner M.O. Brenden reported roads “pretty well cleaned up and drying out.” “It was an expensive moisture,” Brenden said. The county spent $28,000 moving snow and spread 250 tons of salt.
Post offices had some trouble also, with Colfax reporting only 25 percent of its rural routes delivered. Its only the second time since 1985 that the postmen did not finish routes, postman Ron Trainor said.
Most Boyceville mail went through, but there were a couple of hills that carriers could not get up, according to Boyceville postal workers. Many rural routes lost mailboxes as snow plows pushed heavy, wet snow, and took the mailboxes with them, they said. Both Menomonie and Wheeler reported that all mail got delivered. According to the Menomonie Wastewater Plant, the 2.7 inches of snow measured there melted out to 1.46 inches of moisture.
15 Years
Wednesday March 23, 2005
Council approves new Farmer’s Market venue. A corner of Menomonie’s Wilson Park will be the new home for the Farmer’s Market operations. The West CAP-sponsored market was previously located on the Clock tower Plaza until last year, when UW-Stout requested that the group find alternative quarters. Vendors set up their stalls in front of Menomonie Market and along the Historic second Street Corridor for the remainder of the season. At the city’s behest, the group was once again asked to find a new location. West CAP recently forwarded a request to allow participating vendors and artisans to sell their wares in the northeast quadrant of Wilson Park. The Council unanimously endorsed the plan.
10 Years
Wednesday March 24, 2010
Stout’s Joel Gaulrapp earns All-America hockey award.
Gustavus Adolphus forward David Martinson has been awarded the Sid Watson Award as the top player in Division III. UW-Stout forward Joel Gaulrapp (Sr, Owatonna, Minn) was named as an NCAA Division III All-American, and was named to the West First Team. Martinson, the MIAC player of the year, led the nation with an average of 1.04 goals per game. He had 29 goals and 49 points for the Gusties, who advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals. “David is an outstanding person and an outstanding hockey player” Gustavus coach Brett Petersen said “He is our leader on and off the ice. He gets more out of his teammates than any other player I have coached at Gustavus.” The runner-up was Oswego’s Eric Selleck. Gaulrapp, the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) player of the year, led the Blue Devils with 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points. He finished the season with five power play goals, one shorthanded goal and three game winning goals.
5 Years
Wednesday March 25, 2015
Graduate School at University of Wisconsin is marking its 80th anniversary.
“An open house will be held Thursday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Graduate School offices, room 208 of the Robert S. Swanson Library and Learning Center.
The Graduate School was created in 1935 when a bill passed by the state Senate and Assembly was signed into law by Gov. Philip LaFollette and published March 14,1935. Among UW System schools, UW-Stout’s Graduate School is the second oldest in the state, behind UW-Madison’s.
Enrollment has risen from 75 students in 1935 to just more than 2,000 in the summer and fall of 2014, making
UW-Stout’s Graduate School one the largest in the UW System.
In 1935, the school had two advanced programs, industrial education and home economics. The school now offers 22 programs, including on campus, online and hybrid programs. One more program will begin in the fall, construction management. This semester, the Graduate School has 81 international students from 23 countries.
Four staff members in the early 1930s played key roles in starting the school. “The Four Horsemen — Clyde Bowman, Arthur Brown, Harry Good and Ray Wigen—were instrumental in establishing the Graduate School at UW-Stout. Two of these men, Bowman and Wigen, led the Graduate School, and both have buildings named for them,” said Amy Gillett, interim director of the school. A former chancellor, Robert S. Swanson, was dean of the Graduate School when he became chancellor in 1972. Graduate courses were offered only in the summer prior to 1947.
The Graduate School employs nine people. UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, was founded in 1891 as the private Stout Manual Training School and became Stout Institute in 1908.
