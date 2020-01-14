135 Years
Saturday, Jan. 15, 1885
Sherman: Mr. William Shute caught an owl Thursday, by trap, measuring 4 feet 8 inches from tip to tip. We hear he is going to have it stuffed. It would be a good idea to have a bounty on hawks and owls, as they seem to be more destructive than some animals that are drawing bounty.
Mr. William Schultz was married Thursday, and before he got home the boys heard of it and started for his house, arriving there as soon as he did. They gave him charivari. The proceeds of the salutation was invested in a keg of beer which was drank the next night. The groom lived single for a long time. We hope his married life will prove his sensibility in taking that step.
The following is the report of school district No. 2, town of Sherman for the month ending Jan. 9, 1885. Number enrolled 30; average daily attendance, 27. Names and deportment of those neither absent nor tardy : Della Roach, Ida Roach, Leow Roach, Fred Pierce, Louis Retzloff, Mary Stettler, Cora Stettler, Emma Broom, Jennie Broom and Willie Yundlach. ~ Kate M Tear, Teacher.
125 Years
Friday, Jan. 18, 1895
Red Cedar VS. Dunn County.
The town of Red Cedar has brought an action against Dunn county to compel the county to pay one-half the cost of the bridge at Cedar Falls. This matter has been pending before the county board for two or three years and some satisfactory adjustment ought to have been made without indulging in the expensive luxury of a lawsuit. As alternative writ of mandamus has been issued by the circuit court and served on each member of the county board. It is much to be regretted that the difference could not have been settled without a lawsuit. H.H. Hayden of Eau Claire is attorney for plaintiff, and District Attorney Clark for Defendant.
Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Knapp expect to depart on tomorrow evening’s express for three months journeying in foreign lands. Their route will be to the Azores and via the Mediterranean to Egypt and Palestine, returning by a more northerly route. The itinerary will include Alexandria, Constantinople, Genoa, Naples, Rome, Paris and London.
100 Years
Thursday, Jan. 15, 1920
Needle embedded in flesh emerges from girl’s arm after five years in her body.
How’d you like to have an ordinary needle jumping around within you, taking journeys through various parts of your body and finally tiring of this hide-and-seek game, show up in plain sight, when a physician removed it?
Little Miss Guyla Crawford, age 7 the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Crawford, route 3, chanced to fall on a table when two years of age, running a needle into her chest. She was at once rushed to the physician who was unable to locate it and she was then taken to Eau Claire, where an X-ray picture located the needle, but the specialist, owing to the age of the girl, deemed it best not to operate. The little girl experienced no ill effects from the needle and the incident was entirely forgotten until several weeks ago, when one morning the little girl noticed a faint blue line in her right arm, down near the wrist, exclaiming: “There’s that needle!” She was taken to the city, and it was but the work of a moment for a physician to remove the needle that had remained hidden for a period of five years. It will be interesting to note that the little girl suffered no pain whatever while the needle was working its way through the body, finally becoming imbedded in the right forearm.- Boyceville Press.
75 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1945
Helmer Einum is wounded. One of Original members of Co. A; became casualty on Leyte. Pfc. Helmer Einum, 33, was slightly wounded in the Leyte fighting on November 17, according to word received here. He is a brother of Police Chief Fred Einum of Menomonie. He has been awarded the Purple Heart medal. Pfc. Einum is one of the members of original Co. A that left Menomonie before the start of the war. He has served in the New Guinea campaigns with the Red Arrow division, and took part in the Phillppine islands invasion where he was wounded. Lt. James Einum is now believed at Pearl Harbor. He was wounded near Saipan several months ago. Another of the Einum brothers, Pvt. Raymond Einum, recently shipped for the Southwest Pacific. He entered service August 1.
Twin killed in action in Belgium. “The Secretary of War desires me to express his deepest regret that your son, Pvt. Harvey E. Lowman, was killed in action on 27th December in Belgium. Confirming letter follows.” That was the sad message received by Mrs. Janet Lowman, Menomonie, telling that her son had become a casualty in the European war. Nineteen years old, he was a twin brother to Pvt. Mathew W. Lowman with whom he was serving in Belgium. The two went overseas together and remained together. The two had been overseas since August 15, 1944.
50 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1970
Directors of the Dunn County Chapter of the American Red Cross meeting Tuesday voted to accept a “migrant workers kit” project. The chapter’s quota is 25 kits which will be distributed to migrant workers throughout a five state area. Plans call for filling the kits with personal articles and the chapter is accepting donations of such items as combs, tooth brushes and soap. The successful completion of another project was reported by a Red Cross field director who said that ditty bags made by the chapter were distributed to servicemen in Vietnam prior to Christmas. He stated that recipients said it was wonderful “that someone unknown to them thought of them at Christmas,” and James O’Mahony, who is serving in Vietnam wrote, “it is always nice to get something from home.”
Dr. John Jarvis, vice president for academic affairs at Stout State University, has left on a three month leave of absence to serve as a consultant for the Agency for International Development in Indonesia. Working thorough Franklin Book Programs, a non-profit organization for international book publishing development, Jarvis will conduct a seminar for Indonesian educators at a center outside Djakarta. The seminar will deal with all aspects of publishing textbooks in vocational and technical education including writing, printing, illustration, layout and index. During his absence he will be replaced by Dr. Wesley Face, curriculum coordinator.
25 Years
Sunday, Jan. 15, 1995
Something special is coming next year. Something that comes only once every 150 years, so Menomonie residents need to really gear up for this one. The event is the sesquicentennial or 150th anniversary of the founding of Menomonie. The last time Menomonie celebrated an anniversary of this magnitude, during the Centennial celebration in 1946...60,000 people came to the parade, and 40,000 to the pageant created for the event. “It says what a community can do,” said Ellwyn Hendrickson, chair of the Sesquicentennial committee. At the time Menomonie listed 5,000 residents. “This is a rare opportunity,” Hendrickson said. “How many times do you run into a sesquicentennial?” “I think it’s a very exciting time for the city to celebrate its 150th birthday,” said Mayor Chuck Stokke. “The administration and City Council are looking forward to some well planned programs from the volunteer committee. Sesquicentennial committee members include John and Lou Russell, Laura Reisinger, LArry Lynch, Pat Eggert, Jeff Becker, Wes Schultz, Dwight Agner, Pat Register, Tim Dotseth, Sandy Ott, Verna McClelland, and Chuck Stokke.
15 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2005
Railroad abandonment not yet finalized.
It’s hoped that the abandonment of the rail line in north Menomonie will be completed this year and that construction of the Red Cedar trail extension would begin in 2006.
That’s the word from Charlie Jones, Menomonie city engineer, in a year-end report, of 2004 projects currently underway. Jones noted that the State of Wisconsin and Union Pacific Railroad still have not finalized the paperwork and that Union Pacific has requested another extension to complete the process.
“We are planning for the abandonment and transfer to take place sometime this year (2005),”Jones noted.
The city has been awarded a WisDOT Enhancement Grant for construction of a trail. According to the grant schedule, construction of the trail would begin in 2006.
The grant would allow construction of the Red Cedar-Stokke Trail north from Highway 25 to Pine Avenue and would give access to the North Menomonie business district to the trail system.
10 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2010
Mother’s prayers are answered.
Like any other military mother with a son or daughter deployed overseas, Donna Utpadel of Menomonie hoped for the safe return of her son. A member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard Troop A, Justin Utpadel, 27, arrived to Volk Field at Camp Douglas with the rest of his unit on Jan. 5. Returning from his second deployment to Iraq, Utpadel is a Menomonie High School and UW-Stout graduate who currently works for Mortensen Construction and lives with his wife, Jackie, in Golden Valley, Minn.
“With this being his second tour, you get kind of nervous” Donna said Monday. “There were a lot of prayers answered. It’s just great to have him back.” Members of Troop A were welcomed back by numerous family members, residents and businesspeople during a celebration in Fort Atkinson on Saturday. Justin’s wife, Jackie, was also on hand for the celebration. The couple married in November 2008, just weeks before Utpadel left for his most recent tour. lt was really special Donna said we took a lot of pictures. There were a lot of happy people there that day.” Speaking from her still-decorated home, Donna said the family planned a January Christmas get-together for the family in the near future.
5 Years
Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015
A $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will go far toward “feeding “ redevelopment efforts in downtown Menomonie as well as give sustenance to the expansion and relocation of a local food market.
Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced the good news on Wednesday during the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting luncheon at UW Stout’s Memorial Student Center. Unveiling the plans for the new Menomonie Market Food Co-op currently under construction at the corner of Main and Ninth Streets, she declared, “Menomonie, take a look at your new heart of downtown.... We know a strong heart pumps life into the rest of the community—and ultimately the rest of a county ... the rest of a state.”
Kleefisch pointed out that the grant is very competitive: “There were 32 different proposals that came into WEDC. We only granted seven of them.”
The City of Menomonie’s grant is the largest among the seven awarded. “The Community Development Investment Grant Program is helping communities all over the state revitalize their business districts,” Kleefisch explained. “Not only will this grant directly benefit those who live and work in the area, but a vibrant downtown will help other Dunn County businesses recruit and retain quality employees. Thank you for your commitment to economic development and to making sure Wisconsin jobs remain a top priority.”
