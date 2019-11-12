135 Years
Saturday, Nov. 15, 1884
CAPT. WILSON’S ASSIGNMENT.
It was with deep regret that the people of Dunn County and of the Chippewa Valley learned last Wednesday that Capt. Wm. Wilson had made an assignment for the benefit of his creditors.
The assignment was made to his son, Thomas B. Wilson. The embarrassment results from the captain’s connection with the Pioneers Lumber Company at Eau Claire, and the Lafayette Lumber Company at La Fayette Mills, Chippewa County, which companies during the past year have lost heavily by flood and fire. The stockholders with the exception of Mr. Wilson are men of limited means, and to help them and to carry on the business of these corporations, he made advances, negotiated loans and endorsed paper to a large amount. Fire and flood and other unavoidable obstacles intervened, their lumber manufacturing business was impeded, returns were slow, and as a result they were unable to meet their obligations. The liabilities are understood to be about $300,000.
125 Years
Friday, Nov. 16, 1894
A Remodeled Store.
lngraham & Steendahl are making marked improvements in their fruit store, in order to accommodate their increasing trade. Partitions have been removed and a floor space thereby secured much in excess of that formerly used.
Among the new and desirable adjuncts will be a dining room and a lunch counter where meals will be served and where a cup of coffee and sandwich may be had at any hour.
Next Monday and Tuesday a representative of the Vienna Baking Powder will serve free lunches prepared on the spot. At the same time there will be placed on sale the patent drip coffee pot and pulverized and kernel coffee of fine quality. Give Messrs. Ingraham & Steendahl a call and sample their wares.
100 Years
Thursday, Nov. 13, 1919
Blinded by lights, drives into buggy.
Accident to Little Elk Creek man in this city due to undimmed auto lamps. Milo Oyhus had a narrow escape Saturday evening from a fatal accident. He was driving into Menomonie with Frank Hageseth’s horse and carriage, when at Sixth street and Eleventh avenue he met Dr. L.A. Dahl returning home with his car. Another car coming from the rear of the carriage at the same time, threw the lights at such an angle that Dr. Dahl was unable to see Mr. Oyhus ahead of him and crashed into the horse and vehicle heavily. The harness was stripped from the horse, and Dobbin, glad of his liberty, started for home at a rapid pace. Two wheels were taken off the buggy and Mr. Oyhus was thrown out on the ground. Although badly bruised and hurt some in the back, he sustained no serious injuries. The horse was caught by Arnold Quilling on his homeward journey and Dr. Dahl took Mr. Oyhus first to Frank Hageseth’s and then to the city.
75 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1944
Old ‘Menomonie-Hudson’ Road A ‘Super One’?
As was intimated some months ago, Wisconsin State Highway Commission this week announced that it and the Minnesota Highway association had definitely decided to locate the proposed new free bridge at Hudson at the southerly limits of this city, thus diverting traffic from the main section of the city.
According to a diagram the present County Trunk N will make a direct approach to the proposed new span. The bridge approach will be through a rather deep cut in the bluff between Virginia Ward and Herman Erickson properties overlooking the St. Croix. The bridge proper will be a steel and concrete structure that will span the St. Croix with sufficient clearance for river traffic. The Minnesota approach to the bridge will be at the filling station at the foot of Lakeland hill.
The mayor stated that it was intimated that eventually County Trunk N 9 (the old Menomonie-Hudson road) would be rebuilt into a four lane super highway one of the principal interregional highways in the United States.
50 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 1969
The possibility of Memorial Hospital providing ambulance service to communities served by the facility is being explored by the county board of supervisors. The matter came before the board Tuesday afternoon when a communication from Administrator Ken E. Jensen was read. He reported that on Oct. 9 he was approached by Dallas E. Chryst, a member of the County Highway Safety Commission and a supervisor, relative to the possibility of the hospital providing this service, It was explained that the present contract with B.J. Eddy, Chippewa Falls, expires Dec. 31 and the board must decide if the contract should be renewed or if an alternative method providing service should be adopted.
According to Jensen, the necessary capital investment to establish the service would be about $25,750. The federal government may participate up to $12,200 leaving a net investment for the city and county of $13,550 or $6,775 each.
Jensen pointed out that the possibility of locating the service with some other agency, such as the fire department, had been investigated but the only established resource that could handle this service is the hospital.
He stressed, however, that if the hospital is to provide this service, the program must be “fully subsidized” until the venture becomes self-sufficient- if it ever does.
25 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1994
Reflectors fool crafty White Tails.
The optical reflectors already in place along Interstate 94 between Exit 45 and the Red Cedar River bridge have been so effective in reducing accidents, Dunn County Fish and Game Club members donated their time and muscle Saturday to extend the visual barrier. “There has been a 67 percent decrease in the number of vehicle deer accidents,” Wayne Wilson, Wisconsin State Patrol trooper and co-chair of the I-94 Deer Herd Committee for the club, said Saturday, about 1.3 miles of highway within the city limits that the club equipped with reflectors last year. There were 15 reported accidents in 1992 in Menomonie, and only 6 in 1993, Wilson said. At an average cost of $2,500 per accident, “this has saved vehicle owners $22,500, more than covering the initial $9,700 cost of the first series of reflectors. Wilson said he has 29 sets of showing deer tracks in the snow going up to the optical illusion fencing, and then turning around. The next project may be U.S. Highway 12/state Highway 29 east of the Health Care Center after it is widened, Wilson said.
15 Years
Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004
On Nov. 10, and Nov. 18, two additional Hmong refugee families will arrive at the Eau Claire Airport, after a long journey from Thailand to reunite with family and begin a new life in Menomonie.
According to Pao Vang, executive director of the Hmong American Community Association, Menomonie, with the two arrivals, four new refugee families have arrived, for a total of 26 people. Vang added that additional families are still expected between now and spring 2005.
Each refugee family will be immediately welcomed by an “anchor family” usually a relative able to provide temporary housing and help with the first few months of transition. Once here, the refugees will begin health screenings, attend classes in English and receive job counseling.
Menomonie’s schools are also prepared with special programs in place at River Heights and Menomonie High School. Vang expressed gratefulness for the many individuals who have donated clothing and furniture for the refugees. Vang also extended a warm invitation to individuals and agencies in the community to attend the Annual Hmong American Fellowship Dinner, Thursday Nov. 18. The dinner is held every year to bring community members together, share Hmong progress, plans for the future, strengthen networks and say “ thank you,” for continued partnerships in the community.
10 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009
Early morning intruder.
No, it wasn’t the ghost of a postmasters past. A maintenance employee was working in the basement of the Menomonie Post Office on Main Street early Wednesday morning when he heard the footsteps of someone walking around the first floor.
Investigating the situation, Bob Lenz discovered a young man on the premises. He called 9-1-1, but had to hang up when the intruder, 19, tried to leave the building. Lenz pinned the Otting Hall resident to the floor until a Dunn County deputy arrived on the scene. The deputy was escorting the intruder from the building when a Menomonie police officer arrived to take him into custody and transport him to the Dunn County Jail. The intruder, from whom a strong odor of intoxicants emanated, gave no explanation of how or why he came to be inside the post office at 3:55 a.m. He was charged with disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption.
5 Years
Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014
University police make biggest drug bust ever.
The UW-Stout Police Department, with support from the Menomonie Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, Wednesday executed a search warrant at an off-campus residence that resulted in the seizure of more than six pounds of marijuana, marijuana-based candy, other controlled substances and $5,200 in cash. According to UW-Stout Police Chief Lisa Walter, this is the largest drug seizure in her agency’s history. She said that members of the West Central Drug Task Force also assisted in the search and arrest.
“We will do everything we can as a police department, in collaboration with the university and community, to address the problem of illegal drugs on campus and in the community,” Walter said.
“UW-Stout makes every effort to ensure that our campus is a safe place for students, our employees and the public,” said Chancellor Bob Meyer. “Unfortunately, that includes our police taking these kinds of actions to address the sale of drugs. I commend our police department for being proactive in this area and hope it sends a strong message about our commitment to maintaining a safe campus environment.”
