135 Years
Saturday, Sept. 20, 1884
A Man Missing. Peter M. Oleson, one of The K.S. & Co. Company’s filers, who lives about three miles west of the city, is reported missing. He was last seen Thursday night of last week. He was at Thompson’s saloon during the evening, and later at the Johnson House, on Broadway. About o’clock he left there in company with Halvor Torkelson who lives on Hay River. Torkelson says they went down to Fuss’ brewery, but finding it closed, Torkelson took lodgings in Fuss’ barn and slept till morning, and Oleson started for home. As Oleson was somewhat inebriated, the presumption is that he fell into the river and was drowned. It is proposed to organize a party to make search for him, and the NEWS is requested to state that a meeting will be held at the lower wagon bridge on the Red Cedar river, Sunday morning, 9 o’clock, for that purpose. All persons who desire to render assistance are invited to be present. Oleson was about 45 years of age, and can be readily identified by red birth marks on one side of his face. He leaves a wife and two children in very poor circumstances.
125 Years
Friday, Sept. 21, 1894
The death of William Creaser at the home of his son, Robert Creaser, in the town of Dunn, on Monday, Sept. 17, 1894, removes from the stage of human activities, one of the oldest residents of Dunn county. Mr. Creaser was born in England in 1811. In 1852 he came to this country, lived in New York two years, in Illinois about the same length of time and in 1857 settled in Dunn county. Two sons, George and Robert, survive him. His wife died twenty-six years ago and one son laid down his life in serving his country in the Union army in the late rebellion. He was industrious and frugal and held all his life the unwavering eseem of his associates and neighbors. Funeral services conducted by Rev. Wm. Massee were held at the residence of Robert Creaser, and the body laid at rest in the Dunnville cemetery on the 19th.
100 Years
Thursday, Sept. 18, 1919
Crooks were busy in the city during the fair last week but their booty in all instances was not commensurate with their efforts. The most serious loss reported was that of a practically new ford owned by E.H. Guptill, which was stolen from the grounds near the Art building. It was left by the family about 1:30 and when they came back to look for it at 4 o’clock it was gone. There is no clue to the thief. Several homes were entered Friday on the flat. At the William Mason home things were turned topsy turvy in an effort to locate money, but only 35 cents was missing. At the home of Mrs. Carrie Mason, next door, however, $5 was taken from a desk. The furniture here, too, was ransacked. At the Sigeur Olson home $10 in cash and a gold ring were stolen by burglars. The places on the flat were all entered Friday afternoon, the intruder evidently gaining access to the homes through doors by means of a skeleton key.
75 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1944
New Business will be in Hintzman Bldg.The Frank Hintzman Furniture and Undertaking business, a Menomonie business institution for the past 40 years or more, has ceased operation and the building occupied by it at 438 Main street has been leased to the Firestone Home and Auto Supply Store of Minneapolis. Donald L. Goodrich, owner of the Goodrich Furniture Store and Funeral Home, has purchased from the Hintzman estate the stock, furniture, funeral equipment and cars, which he will use in the operation of his business, making the Goodrich business one of the best equipped places of its kind in this section of the state. In 1892 Mr. Hintzman became connected with the furniture business, entering the employ of the late George Galloway with whom he remained until 1900. On March 15, 1900, he entered into partnership with Hans Swenby and together they started a furniture business in the old S.B. French building on Main Street between Third and Fourth Streets. At the end of three years Mr. Hintzman bought out his partner and continued business alone. Five years later he moved his stock to the Heller building, and in 1914 moved into his building, which has housed the Hintzman business ever since.
50 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 17,1969
A $200,000 addition to the Wisconsin Telephone Company’s central office building here is nearing completion and workmen are ready to begin installing new equipment. The initial installation includes $63,000 worth of new dial equipment and $72,000 worth of toll terminal equipment. The work will be done by Western Electric, the manufacturing and supply arm of the Bell System. The dial equipment will provide an additional 440 subscriber lines, bringing the capacity of the central office to 4,769 subscribers. The toll terminal equipment will provide additional circuits between Menomonie and the communities of Elk Mound and Knapp. Underground conduit is being placed along third street on the Stout campus. Cable will be installed in the conduit in that area. Other projects include new cable to bolster the extended area circuits between Menomonie, Elk Mound and Knapp.
25 Years
Sunday, Sept. 18, 1994
Rising river level closes bike trails. Blue skies were a welcome sight on Saturday morning after heavy rain brought the Chippewa river past flood stage. The scene was reminiscent of the flooding that took place in June 1993. According to the National Weather service, the river is expected to crest at four feet above flood level at 777 feet. The Chippewa River Trail that runs from Eau Claire into Southern Dunn County was closed Friday until further notice because of heavy rainfall in the river basin, according to Department of Natural resources trail coordinator Jean Rygiel. Parts of the trail between the intersection of state Highways 85 and 37 and Eau Claire had been covered with floodwaters and had washed away. The Red Cedar Trail was damaged by mudslides after the heavy rains on Thursday, and had been repaired, but flooding was also expected on the southernmost parts. The worst is supposed to be over when the Chippewa River peaks and crests at flood stage on Saturday or Sunday.
15 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2004
Council: Mabel Tainter plans campaign. As the Mabel Tainter Memorial ramps up for a major capital fundraising campaign, representatives presented the Council with an overview of plans to upgrade the facility. Capital campaign chair Pinckney Hall introduced Charles Liddy, an architect that specializes in preserving and restoring historic buildings. Liddy explained that in its current state, the Mabel Tainter possesses some serious structural, safety, and accessibility concerns. The plan is to consolidate the necessary renovations with an attractive and architecturally appealing addition to the back of the building that will permit access to all levels.
The proposed new entrance will be constructed of sandstone from the same quarry as the original and will feature a new box office area as well as an elevator and a loading dock. In order to be eligible for federal grants and funding, the board is applying to have the Mabel Tainter recognized as a national historic site.
The group is currently trying to gauge the kind of support it can expect, in addition to the grants from the d=city, county, and community at large.
10 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2009
Caddie relatives travel from California. This weekend Menomonie will host some special visitors: the playwrights of MTG’s Red Cedar Youth Stage production of Caddie Woodlawn. The writing team of Susan C. Hunter and Thomas R. Shelton have collaborated on several projects over the years. But Caddie Woodlawn is not only the collaboration most relevant to Dunn County, but also the most personally relevant to Hunter. She is the granddaughter of Carol Ryrie Brink, who wrote the novel on which the musical is based. She is also therefore the great-great granddaughter of Caroline Woodhouse, the real life model for Caddie Woodlawn.
Hunter and Shelton will arrive in Menomonie from Southern California, stay in the Downsville area, visit the Caddie Woodlawn historical site and attend the matinee at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts. “It’s a tremendous honor to have in the audience the writers of the play you’re producing,” says Blaine Halverson, director of the show. “What’s really special, though,“ he continued, “ is that they will get to see firsthand how meaningful this story is to the members of this community and experience the love that we have for this part of our heritage.”
5 Years
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014
The driver of a flatbed truck survived an encounter with a train west of Knapp. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday a construction truck driver was driving east on Highway 12 and turned north on County Highway Q. According to Sheriff Dennis Smith , the driver was about to cross the railroad tracks when he noticed the flashing warning lights. As he looked to the left to check for an approaching train, his truck was struck in the middle by an eastbound Union Pacific train. The truck slid sideways , not stopping until the front end hit a railroad control box, causing the truck to spin off the tracks and roll on the driver’s side. Only three cars long, the train stopped a short distance from the intersection. Smith reported that a witness that prior to the crash, in addition to the flashing alarm lights and ringing bells, the train conductor also sounded the horn. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Boyceville Fire Department and Union Pacific Railroad Police.
