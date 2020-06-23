From the Files: Time capsule discovered in Stout residence hall renovation

135 Years
Saturday, June 27, 1885
A rather lively storm of wind and rain put in an appearance last Saturday evening and sent clouds of dust, loose boards and shingles flying roundabout. It acted like a cyclone for a few minutes but finally passed by without doing serious damage. The billboards of the late circus were blown down and a few trifles of that sort occurred. One of the large front windows of Sipple’s store was smashed by a limb of one of the tall pines across the street which was broken off and hurled against it by the gale.
Herry L. Stout and James H. Stout, of the K.S. & Co. Company, accompanied by Miss Fanny Stout, sailed for Europe last Saturday. They intend to spend the summer in Ireland and Scotland. Among their fellow passengers were Roscoe Conkling, Chief Justice Waite, and S.S. Cox, Minister to Turkey.
125 Years
Friday, June 28, 1895
New Fish Hatchery. The state fish commissioners car, Badger, arrived at this city, Monday evening, with several members of the commission on board. They are making a tour of the northern part of the state to visit places which have made application for the establishment of the new fish hatchery for which $8,000 were appropriated by the last legislature. The party consisted of President E.E. Bryant, of Madison; Senator Calvert Spensely, of Mineral Point; J.J. Hogan, La Crosse, and Carrie G. Bell, Bayfield. They were accompanied by Supt. Nevins, of the fish hatchery near Madison, and Prof. E.A. Birge of the State University.
The commission had been invited to Menomonie and view the places in this vicinity that were deemed suitable for a fish hatchery. A committee consisting of Senator Stiut, Carroll Lucas, Albert Quilling, John Charles, and J.C. Ticknor, was appointed to receive the distinguished visitors with carriages on their arrival and show them the various places that seemed desirable for the location of a fish hatchery.
100 Years
Thursday, June 24, 1920
The greatest Fourth of July celebration staged here in years will be carried out at the Fair grounds Monday, July 5. W.S. Smith passed yesterday in Minneapolis closing arrangements for some extraordinary vaudeville attractions. He booked the Sinclair Trio, in a remarkable act introducing Scotch dancing, pipers and drums. A parade by the Ludington Guard band, will march to the grounds. Two baseball games will be put on. Two fast races will be staged on the track. A long list of thrilling amusements have been arranged for, including balloon ascension and parachute drop by Charles DeHaven and other memorable stunts. Hosfor-Chase will stage a classy show and present a jitney dance for everyone with snappy music. The Woman’s Auxiliary will present some fine shows including “Paradise Beautiful,” “Grab Bag,” “Risky” shows for men only, and fortune telling. Three big dances will be given in the city at night and there will be special attractions at the Orpheum and Grand theaters.
75 Years
Wednesday, June 27, 1945
With state and regional fairs cancelled this year because of wartime restrictions, the Dunn County fee fair this year will take on added importance, and the 1945 show will offer thousands of patrons many banner attractions. Sec. Lyle Pollock of the Dunn County Agricultural Society, sponsor of the fair, will be in his office daily for the purpose of transacting general fair business. The board of directors has signed the North American Exposition to play the fair. This big show will come to the city on 25 railroad cars. On Wednesday the WLS circus featuring the White Horse troupe, will entertain in front of the grandstand. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the Boyle Woodfolk Review, plus nine major acts, will entertain grandstand patrons. On Sunday, afternoon evening, the WLS stars, Lulu Belle and Scotty, and their supporting cast, will please the patrons with their varied entertainment for which they have become noted. Premium books are now being printed, and will be circulated throughout the county. Last year the county fair paid premiums in the amount of $3,805.50, and the total premiums for the fair will reach the $4,000 mark, it is expected.
50 Years
Wednesday, June 24, 1970
Gifts, Memorials Used to Purchase Eight Chairs. Eight chairs in matching mahogany have been purchased for the round reading room at the Memorial Library, reports Miss Elizabeth Pinkepank, librarian. Funds received through memorials and gifts were utilized to purchase the chairs.
“They not only add to the library but are very comfortable,” she said. The chairs are in memory of the following donors also listed:
-Etta Mae Hickcox given by her children, Virginia H. Klatt, Hazel H. Foss and Marion H. Boise;
-Emma Samdahl given by the Memorial Library Board;
-Karen Fladoes given by Menomin Investor’s club;
-Pierce Knight given by the Memorial Library Board;
-Klara Fladoes given by Karen Fladoes;
-Rev. And Mrs. John Kess ( two chairs) given by friends and family.
Another chair was obtained through gifts and memorials provided by the following:
Dorothy Smith, gift; Joyce cave, memory of her mother, Bertha Wildner; Sara Flint, memory of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph T. Flint; Robert Swanson family in memory of John Jarvis’ father; Mr. and Mrs. John Jarvis in memory of Willian (Bud) Eick; Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Ruehl in memory of their fathers, Charles Cross and Rudolf Ruehl.
25 Years
Wednesday, June 28, 1995
Seventeen sailors-some from as far away as Altoona and Chetek- tested their sailing abilities Sunday afternoon at the first annual Lake Menomin Summer Funfest Regatta. There were three classes: monohull, sailboards and multihull. The boats sailed to the northeast end of Lake Menomin and then around one of three markers. Monohulls had a shorter course, sailboarders a medium-length course and multihulls had a longer course. Jane Brakken topped the field in the monohull class, Sally Thelman won the sailboard competition and Doug Voy was fastest in the multihull class. Each received a handmade engraved trophy mug donated by Cedar Corporation.
“We are very satisfied with how everything went,” said Gary Gust, one of the regatta organizers “If six boats had shown up we would’ve been happy. Twelve was our goal, so we exceeded that.”
A good size crowd gathered at Point Comfort Park to take in the action. The parking lot was full and finding a space was challenging. Gust said several people inquired about having another regatta later this summer. “There was a lot of excitement and it seems a lot of people around here have sailboats in their backyards,” he said.
15 Years
Sunday, June 26, 2005
In an informal poll taken of Ninth Street residents where sidewalks were proposed none of the property owners in attendance favored the idea. A few of those property owners voiced concern during a public hearing that a sidewalk on Ninth Street on the east side from 22nd Avenue to 24th Avenue would actually be more dangerous. They especially noted a crosswalk that would link the new sidewalk with 24th Avenue would be a bad idea as northbound traffic coming into town would have little time to slow down for pedestrians.
A traffic count showed 6,500 vehicles drive the road each day. The sidewalk would connect the 24th Avenue sidewalk with a sidewalk that ends at the Phelan Park entrance.
The sidewalk comes at a cost of $26,970, of which $8,613 will be assessed to five property owners. The remainder is city property or non assessable costs the city would pay for.
10 Years
Sunday, June 27, 2010
Norman Klatt and Gailon “Butch” Schroeder may have been right. In 1959, the two Menomonie bricklayers put a handwritten note in a time capsule during construction of Hovlid Hall, the first men’s residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The time capsule was placed behind the building’s date stone. Their note, written in pencil on Stout State College correspondence, said: “This stone was installed by two of Menomonie’s best bricklayers. Norman Klatt 6th St. Butch Schroeder R#2.” Recently, the date stone was removed during renovation of the building. Construction workers found the time capsule.
The note and other contents of the time capsule were in perfect shape, proof that Klatt and Schroeder were pretty good bricklayers.
University officials didn’t know the time capsule existed. The box mostly contained university marketing materials from the late 1950’s and a 1959 penny. It also had a photo of the 1959 Hovlid Hall groundbreaking. The time capsule and its contents will be put back behind the date stone when it is set into the building again. Current University marketing materials will be added. Butch Schroeder died in 1979 and Norman Klatt in 1989.
5 Years
Sunday, June 28, 2015
Once again the Ludington Guard Band is planning a very special and unique celebration of our nation’s birthday. Founded in 1888, the Ludington Guard Band is Wisconsin’s oldest continually performing community concert band. The highlight of the annual patriotic concert will include an encore performance of the 1812 Overture accompanied by the ringing of area church bells, a small fireworks display- and live cannon fire from Battery 1, 1st U.S. Artillery from Ellsworth. Last year the company brought three cannons, one of which was an original 12-pound Bronze-Napoleon manufactured in 1864. The company will be doing a “show and tell” for the audience and also plans to fire off a few rounds before the concert to give the audience an idea of the noise level they can expect. “It does make you jump, even when you know it’s coming,” said Carroll Rund, band president. The concert will conclude as usual with the band playing John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever’ while the audience light and wave sparklers near the end of the piece. “It will probably be several years before we bring back the cannons again because of the cost and the fact that we want to keep this special,” Rund said.
