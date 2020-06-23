From the Files: Time capsule discovered in Stout residence hall renovation

Once again the Ludington Guard Band is planning a very special and unique celebration of our nation’s birthday. Founded in 1888, the Ludington Guard Band is Wisconsin’s oldest continually performing community concert band. The highlight of the annual patriotic concert will include an encore performance of the 1812 Overture accompanied by the ringing of area church bells, a small fireworks display- and live cannon fire from Battery 1, 1st U.S. Artillery from Ellsworth. Last year the company brought three cannons, one of which was an original 12-pound Bronze-Napoleon manufactured in 1864. The company will be doing a “show and tell” for the audience and also plans to fire off a few rounds before the concert to give the audience an idea of the noise level they can expect. “It does make you jump, even when you know it’s coming,” said Carroll Rund, band president. The concert will conclude as usual with the band playing John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever’ while the audience light and wave sparklers near the end of the piece. “It will probably be several years before we bring back the cannons again because of the cost and the fact that we want to keep this special,” Rund said.