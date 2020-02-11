135 Years
Saturday, Feb. 14, 1885
We understand that a few nights ago some parties fastened the windows and doors of Mr. P Glancy’s house; afterward jamming the chimney full of old clothes causing the house to fill with smoke: they then gave the alarm of fire, when the excited inmates came flying through the window, it being their only exit as they supposed. Liquor seems to be the cause of it all.
The Menomonie Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul railway depot has been profusely draped with white and black crape as a mark of respect to the memory of S.S. Merrill, late general manager of that road, whose death occurred last Monday. All engines and trains will be similarly draped. The funereal vestments were sent from the central office, and will remain in position for the term of thirty days.
125 Years
Friday, Feb. 15, 1895
About three weeks ago a couple of young men appeared in Menomonie, announcing their purpose of making a city directory. Failing in this, one of them, C.H. Freeman, solicited advertisements for hotel cards and thus temporarily dallied with industry. Last week Sheriff Howison received instructions from St. Paul to arrest C.H. Freeman for forgery committed in that city. On Monday afternoon Undersheriff Wright and W.H. Scanlan effected the arrest in Tainter’s bank, while the young man was engaged in an attempt to induce Mr. French to cash a check for $200 on the Chemical Bank of New York, having the forged indorsement of N. Ladon, of this city. Being searched, sixty dollars in money and a revolver were found on Freeman’s person. On Tuesday the prisoner was taken before ‘Squire Shafer who bound him over for appearance at the March term of the Circuit Court. In default of bail Freeman was remanded to the county jail.
100 Years
Thursday, Feb. 12, 1920
High Wages lure To Girl. Story of Madelyn Covell, Whose Murder Stirs Knapp Village. Never in the history of this little village, writes the News correspondent at Knapp, will a case be watched with such keen interest as that of the trial of Ralph La Count that is now pending in the Minneapolis court for the murder of his sixteen year-old wife, Madelyn Covell La Count, who was found murdered in the La Count cottage on the C.J. Winton estate at Northern, Lake Minnetonka, late in the afternoon of Sept. 12, 1919. Mr. La Count was the chauffeur for Mr. Winton. Madelyn Covell was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Covell, formerly of Knapp. Madelyn was lured to the city by the high wages and was employed in a private family as a nurse girl. She was married to Ralph La Count in February, 1919. Lindgren, the gardner, and La Count, were indicted jointly for the murder as they are supposed to be confederates in the crime. The friends of the family join in wishing the perpetrator of so dastardly a crime will be brought to justice.
75 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1945
Announcement Wednesday by the Navy Department that the U.S. aircraft carrier Ommaney Bay has been sunk in the Philippines by a Japanese air attack, cause a stir of local interest in Menomonie for Lt. Commander Palmer O. Brekke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Brekke, was damage control officer on the ship. Mr. Brekke received a letter from Lt. Com. Brekke on January 22, which caused the father to become somewhat suspicious, because the paper on which the letter was written was not Ommaney Bay stationery. The father thought at the time something had happened to the ship. Apparently Lt. Com. Brekke came out of the sinking without injury, for no word to the contrary has been received. This is the second time Brekke has escaped from a sinking ship. He was also a survivor of another aircraft carrier that was sunk in September, 1942, in the Solomons engagement.
50 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1970
72 Teenagers to ‘Investigate’ New York City. Seventy-two Menomonie young people care. They care about environment, about world hunger and about over-population. And in August they are going to travel 2,100 miles to prove it. They are local high school students who, under sponsorship of Lutheran Campus Ministry, will attend the International Luther League Convention in New York City, They will be among 16,000 teenagers from throughout the world who will meet to consider the shape of the world today under the theme “We Say We Care.” According to Rev. Wisner the young people will not spend their free time sightseeing, but instead will spend their mornings meeting people of New York “where they’re at”- ghettos, urban centers, coffee houses. Traveling in two buses, the group will cook their own meals and use sleeping bags for their overnight stops in churches along the way. Stops will include three days in Washington, D.C., and overnights in Gettysburg, Pittsburgh, Albany, Niagara Falls and Michigan City, Ind.
25 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1995
Colfax- Village trustees have scheduled a public meeting at the Colfax High School on Feb. 27, to hear from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on exactly what action is required at 18-Mile Creek Dam, according to Village Clerk John Jahr. “They want to get a vote on whether people want to rehabilitate the dam or dismantle it,” said Gail Svee, a village resident, and on of 30 or more members of the public who came to the board meeting. “A lot of older residents were upset at the thought of the dam being taken out,” said Svee. “They referred to the area before the dam as a jungle of weeds, bushes and trees,” Svee said. Tom Hubbard from Short Elliot Hendrickson engineering in Chippewa Falls, appeared at the meeting to answer questions. He pointed out that if the sludge in the pond turned out to be something that could not be spread on fields, the cost could go up. Hubbard projects a cost of $133,500 for abandonment, and $280,000 for rehabilitation.
15 Years
Sunday, Feb. 13, 2005
On Dec. 26, a devastating earthquake and tsunami destroyed a 3,000 mile stretch of coastline in Southern Asia, killing over 250,000 people. In an effort to support the needs of those affected Andersen Corporation is launching a fundraising campaign among associates, many of whom have expressed an interest in finding ways to help. The Bayport Foundation of Anderson Corporation will match each dollar employees donate by Feb. 25 up to $125,000. Andersen Corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood windows, patio doors and storm doors, celebrated its 102nd anniversary in 2005. The company is privately owned with annual sales of $2.3 billion and has a strong history of commitment to its business partners, employees, community and environmental stewardship. Anderson markets products throughout North America and in South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
10 Years
Sunday, Feb. 14, 2010
School Board says yes to Wakanda addition. By the 2011-12 school year, the students and staff at Wakanda Elementary School will finally have room to better spread their scholastic wings. On Monday night, the Menomonie School Board approved up to $3.5 million for an addition to relieve the cramped conditions currently being experienced thanks to increased enrollment at Wakanda. The project will be funded through borrowing under the state’s revenue limit, rather than asking voters to approve spending through a referendum. The preliminary design chosen by the board will add another 15,500 square feet to the northside of the building off the multi-purpose room and media center (library). With the addition, Wakanda will join the ranks of Oaklawn and River Heights as a three-section elementary school.
5 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2015
UW-Stout and Menomonie police have teamed up to learn the identity of the individual who slashed the tires of 24 cars in and around a university parking lot.
Sgt. Jason Spetz from the UW-Stout Police Department reported that early Wednesday morning, 19 cars parked in the large lot in front of Johnson Fieldhouse were damaged, along with five in the 2000 block of Fifth Street East. Each of the 24 vehicles had two tires slashed.
“This is the first [incident] this calendar,” Spetz, noting that the campus was alerted via email and social media about the issue in November; “We had a couple of similar cases—not quite as many vehicles towards the end of 2014, so this is something that’s ongoing that we’ve been investigating for a couple of months.”
Both police departments believe the same person is involved in both the university and city slashing cases.
