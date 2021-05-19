An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.