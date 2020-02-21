Gilmore heads to MSU

Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Ted Gilmore has left the University of Wisconsin football program.

Gilmore, who joined the Badgers’ staff in 2015, will be the tight ends coach at Michigan State under head coach Mel Tucker, a former UW defensive back who was hired to lead the Spartans last week. A tweet from Michigan State confirmed the Gilmore hire.

In five seasons with UW, Gilmore helped the Badgers average more than 2,600 yards passing per season. In his first year with the team, Gilmore guided Alex Erickson to first-team All-Big Ten honors. He was crucial in the recruitment and development of A.J. Taylor, Quintez Cephus, Danny Davis, and Kendric Pryor. That quartet made up the majority of UW’s receiving yards last season and in 2017, seasons that ended in New Year’s Six bowl games.

Gilmore was lauded by Cephus as a role model and a key supporter after Cephus’ father was killed after his freshman season and throughout the sexual assault trial that had Cephus dismissed from the team and university.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, and a Wyoming graduate, Gilmore has spent 23 seasons coaching college football and spent three years with the Oakland Raiders (2012-14).