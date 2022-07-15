Fill out the adoption form and submit it to get step one of adoption done! https://form.jotform.com/210445023870043 Adoption fees for kittens... View on PetFinder
Ginger
Former UW fullback Alec Ingold and a host of former Badgers took the field at Warner Park on Saturday for a charity softball game benefiting The Ingold Family Foundation.
"He was the best dad ever."
Past Wisconsin stars Alec Ingold and Sam Dekker put on a show in the home run derby preceding the Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game.
Cormac Sampson will not be playing a fifth year for the Badgers.
The man is facing four counts of first degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and two counts of of exposing a child to harmful material, according to a criminal complaint.
The Tilden Tigers scored the first five runs in a 5-2 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday evening a…
A Chippewa Falls woman will spend one year in prison for embezzling nearly $225,000 from a Bloomer veterinary hospital.
WATCH NOW: ‘What I deserved to do’ — Local says transitioning was an easy choice with support of family and friends
Jason Soules came out about five years ago as a transgender person. In that time, he has transitioned and has had a lot of support throughout …
The gifts appear to go against guidance prohibiting cash gifts for senators and U.S. Senate employees unless the gift is from a relative or through an inheritance.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.