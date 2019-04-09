A Gleason man has been charged with arson after he admitted to starting a house fire at a group home near Cadott.
Jacob S. Collins, 28, was charged in Chippewa County Court with arson, stemming from a fire that occurred in the town of Sigel on Nov. 14, 2017.
According to the criminal complaint, the fire occurred at Aspire Living and Consultation Services, a group home. Collins admitted to the owner and to law enforcement he started the fire in the garage and basement of the home, saying he thought it would be beneficial to the homeowner. He piled wood in the basement and started the fire.
One worker and a resident were in the house at the time the blaze began.
Collins also was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, stemming from assaulting a roommate at the group home on Jan. 1, 2017. Collins will return to court June 11.
