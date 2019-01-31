FILE - In this April 25, 2010, file photo, Jeff Gordon climbing into his car as he prepares to start the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron's 499 auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. Gordon headlines the 10th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame for his storied career on and off the track. He'll be inducted on Friday night along with NASCAR team owners Roger Penske and Jack Roush.