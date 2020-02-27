Gray pain free in second season with Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Sonny Gray had an All-Star season despite soreness in his throwing elbow. Surgery has left him pain-free heading into his second season with the Cincinnati Reds.

The right-hander pitched with bone chips all season but managed to make 31 starts. He had the bone chips removed after the season.

“It was hard to think that he wasn’t completely healthy last year, based on the kind of year he had,” manager David Bell said. “He’s definitely confident coming off of last season. It’s just a mindset knowing that he’s healthy and you had something taken out of his elbow. It has freed him up even more not only with mechanics but his mentality.”

Cincinnati aquired him from the New York Yankees and Gray agreed to a contract that added $30.5 million from 2020-22 and includes a 2023 club option.

He went 11-8 with a 2.87 ERA, making the NL All-Star team along with teammate Luis Castillo. Gray (205) and Castillo (226) became the first Reds with at least 200 strikeouts in the same season.

Gray and Houston’s Justin Verlander were the only pitchers in the majors to make at least 30 starts and allow no more than four runs in any of them.