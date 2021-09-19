Green Bay Packers: Bounce-back experts? After losses, Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur seem to be at their best after their worst

Also, of the six losses, three were by a touchdown or less, three were by double-digits. The average margin of defeat, thanks to a 29-point loss at San Francisco in 2019 and a 28-point loss at Tampa Bay last year, has been 14.7 points. The Packers’ average margin of victory in the six wins after those losses has been 14.

“I think it’s the collective effort with everybody in this building — with our personnel department, with our coaches, with our players — just having a resilient mindset, getting back at the task at hand,” LaFleur said. “You’ve always got to turn the page and you’ve got to focus on the next game. Because every game in this league is a challenge. And if you don’t out everything into it, each and every week, you’re going to get beat. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, when you’re playing, where you’re playing. You have got to put everything you can, every ounce of energy into the next upcoming opponent.”

Certainly, Rodgers’ ability to bounce back has helped, and that was especially true last season, when he was 69 of 94 (73.4%) for 799 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions (138.3 passer rating) in the Packers’ three post-loss victories.

And while the law of averages may be part of it, even Rodgers pointed to the stay-the-course approach LaFleur has taken.

“We’re not going to be held prisoner mentally by that poor performance,” Rodgers said. “We’re not going to change a ton of things. I don’t think there needs to be wholesale preparation changes, schematic changes. We had a clunker, and we’ve got to play better. And I expect that we will, on both sides of the ball.”

