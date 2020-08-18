Green Bay Packers: For Billy Turner, the only certainty about his role on the offensive line is another year of uncertainty

That leaves Turner as the jack-of-all-trades man, one who seems likely to be starting somewhere with where just depending on how the other two perform.

“I’ve never approached a season thinking I was going to be playing the same position because as an offensive lineman in the National Football League it’s rare that you carry out an entire season with the same starting lineup at the beginning of every single season,” said Turner, whose 27 NFL starts before coming to Green Bay came at right guard (14), left guard (eight), right tackle (four), and left tackle (one).

To that end, Turner said he has been taking the approach in practice of focusing primarily on his fundamental work and integrating it into whatever position he’s at – unlike others, who may be able to emphasize techniques that are specific to their positions. Turner must think globally about the entire line and then find skills that can be used wherever he might line up.

“It’s not that I’m trying to be at any given position and to understand what’s happening within the play,” he explained. “The more I am able to tap into the fundamentals and the more I can transition that into team periods and into game-like situations, the more I’m going to be successful (on) Sundays.”