Green Bay Packers: Krys Barnes’ forced fumble, Kevin King’s return prove crucial in 24-16 win

“It’s good to get that while Pat’s still young. I’m sure he’ll be bumping up that number pretty quick,” Rodgers said of Mahomes. “Anytime you do something that nobody’s done before it’s pretty special. I understand the history of the league. It’s a little bittersweet, though. As fun as the first couple quarters were, it’s not going to be the easiest night of sleep thinking about the second half.”

TON-YAN OR TEN-YAN?: Rodgers’ 40th TD was also Tonyan’s 10th of the season putting him into the NFL lead for tight ends over Travis Kelce, who is Mahomes’ primary target in Kansas City. Kelce enters the Chiefs’ game against the Saints with nine TD catches this season.

Only two tight ends in Packers history have caught double-digit touchdown passes in a single season: Paul Coffman, who set the franchise tight-end record with 11 in 1983, and Keith Jackson, who had 10 in 1996.

It also marked the fifth consecutive game in which Tonyan has caught a touchdown. Meanwhile, receiver Davante Adams’ team-record streak of eight straight games with a TD catch came to an end three shy of Jerry Rice’s NFL record of 11.