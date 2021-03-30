Green Bay Packers: Like a good neighbor, NFL sets up Patrick Mahomes-Aaron Rodgers matchup with addition of 17th game in 2021

When told his head coach, Matt LaFleur, had said that he was the quarterback Mahomes “is most similar to” because of their off-platform throws, changing arm angles, arm strength and accuracy, Rodgers replied, “I mean, it’s hard as an active player to make a comparison like that, and I don’t want to do him any disservice. I think he’s a phenomenal player. He does some incredible things on the field.

“I enjoy watching guys who have similar styles. He’s able to extend plays. He’s obviously very talented throwing the ball on the run to either side. He’s got the arm to put it all over the field. He obviously had a fantastic year (in 2018) winning MVP and I think he’s going to be around for a while doing that.”

To add the 17th game, the NFL paired up NFC and AFC divisions, with the NFC North drawing the AFC West. The teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season will match up, and the Packers (13-3) and Chiefs (14-2) won their respective divisions. The AFC will get the additional home game this year; the NFC will get it in 2022.

Meanwhile, the NFC teams will host two preseason games while playing one exhibition on the road in 2021, with the AFC then getting the additional home preseason games in 2022. That means each team will host 10 total games each year, preseason included.