Green Bay Packers: Riding high at 4-0, team will enjoy bye week by doing … nothing, basically

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has long enjoyed his bye weeks. Early in the season, late in the season, whenever they would hit, the Green Bay Packers quarterback would head off to some exotic locale — or sometimes just go to his offseason home in southern California — to unplug from football and enjoy some much-needed R&R.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodgers — and the rest of his Packers teammates — will have to stay in Green Bay this week instead of getting away in advance of their next game, Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay.

And Rodgers is, um, not happy about it. At all.

“Yeah, it sucks. Totally sucks. That’s all I can say about that,” Rodgers said after leading the Packers to Monday night’s 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field — a triumph that improved the Packers to 4-0 on the season and made them the first team in NFL history to start a season by scoring at least 30 points in each of the first four games without committing a single turnover.

“Obviously, it is what it is, the situation. But especially as an older player, I look forward to the bye weeks immensely. I look forward to kind of a reset, re-charging the batteries. So, you know, it is what it is. We’ll be here, we’ll make the most of it. But it sucks.”