Green Bay Packers: Rodgers throws 4 TD passes in win over Texans

After failing to move the ball effectively in the first half, the Texans finally got on the board when Watson threw a 3-yard pass to Johnson to cut the lead to 21-7 early in the third quarter.

But Green Bay pushed its advantage to 21 again later in the third when Adams got in front of the defense to grab a 45-yard reception. It is the second game for Adams this season with at least 150 yards receiving and two touchdowns, making him just the third player in franchise history to have two such games in one year and the first since Antonio Freeman in 1998.

The Texans added a field goal early in the fourth quarter and got another one following a blocked punt that got them within 28-13 with about 10 minutes left.

The Packers took an early lead when Adams grabbed a 3-yard touchdown reception on the first possession. They made it 14-0 when Jace Sternberger caught a 3-yard TD pass early in the second quarter. That play was set up by a 36-yard reception by Adams two plays earlier.

Watson sacked twice on one drive with about four minutes left in the first half to stall the offense. The Texans attempted a field goal after that, but Káimi Fairbairn’s 41-yard try sailed wide left.