Green Bay Packers: Team decides not to bring fans back to Lambeau Field before season’s end, will evaluate postseason possibilities

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers want to have fans in the Lambeau Field stands. Absent that, they at least want to have hope for that possibility in the NFL postseason, where they’re likely to host at least one playoff game.

As of now, there won’t be anyone — other than Packers employees and their families — in the bleachers for the Packers’ final two home games: Dec. 19 against the Carolina Panthers and Dec. 27 against the Tennessee Titans.

And the team isn’t exactly getting its hopes up for having paying customers at postseason games, either — although team president/CEO Mark Murphy isn’t ruling it out just yet.

What Murphy did rule out Tuesday afternoon was the possibility of having paid ticketholders in the stands for the final two regular-season home games, something that was looking like a possibility after team employees and their immediate families had been allowed to attend the Packers’ Nov. 29 victory over the Chicago Bears and last Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Murphy made the decision with Wisconsin COVID-19 infection rates still high but trending downward after a major mid-November surge.