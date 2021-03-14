Green Bay Packers: Team reaches deal with RB Aaron Jones

That clearly upset the ultra-conscientious Jones, despite having established himself as an indispensable part of coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

“He’s just a guy that just continues to get better and better as the season goes along. And it’s not always in the production, either. It’s (in) everything he does — the way he approached the daily grind, the preparation, what he does when he’s not getting the ball,” LaFleur said late in the regular season.“He is the epitome of a team player. And we sure are lucky to have a guy as dynamic as he is.”

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Texas-El Paso, had earned $3.9 million during his first four years in the NFL, which included back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons the past two years. Jones played last season for a $2.1 million base salary based on the NFL’s proven-performance escalator.

Last week, the Packers decided not to use the franchise tag on Jones, leading many to assume that Jones was as good as gone. Instead, just as Rosenhaus had done seven years ago for another free-agent client who hadn’t received the franchise tag, cornerback Sam Shields, he reached a deal before outside teams could begin to legally make offers to his client. Back in 2014, Shields got a four-year, $39 million deal just before the market opened.