Green Bay Packers: Team will move to Lambeau for training camp

Meanwhile, an NFL source confirmed what was widely reported Wednesday – that the league was cutting its preseason schedule from four games to two for each team. Having already canceled the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which had been scheduled for Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio, the decision to reduce the preseason to two games was expected.

ESPN.com reported that the primary reason for reducing the preseason was that both the NFL and the NFL Players Association believed players will need more time than usual to get into football shape this summer after a virtual offseason program that was conducted remotely and included no on-field team work.

The NFL has not officially announced the change. The NFL Network reported that the NFLPA has yet to sign off on the cancelation of the two preseason games and may want the preseason to be scrapped altogether.

The restructured preseason amounts to the cancelation of Weeks 1 and 4 of the exhibition season, ESPN reported. The Packers had been slated to open preseason play against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Aug. 15 and finish exhibition play against the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 3.