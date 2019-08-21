GREEN BAY — Somehow, amid the chaos that comes with having five kids all in different activities — school, soccer, gymnastics, dance, football, you name it — Mason and Molly Crosby always find time at night to chat. Whether it’s a recap of their day or planning the next day’s schedule or more in-depth conversations, the Green Bay Packers veteran kicker and his wife always make the time.
During the first few weeks of training camp — including when Crosby was sidelined by a mild calf strain in his right (kicking) leg — the work-related conversations have, for the first time in a long time, included on the possibility that Crosby’s run as the Packers’ kicker, a job he’s held since the team drafted him in 2007, could come to an end.
Not only did the Packers bring in in-person competition for him by claiming Sam Ficken on waivers this spring, but the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported last week that the Packers were among the teams who tried to acquire Baltimore Ravens backup kicker Kaare Vedvik before the Minnesota Vikings traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to Baltimore get him.
For Crosby, who will turn 35 two days before the Packers’ open regular-season play against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 5, the conversations with Molly have been confirmation to keep doing what his approach has always been: Don’t get distracted by things you can’t do anything about.
“I talk about this all the time with Molly at home when we sit and talk at night: I control my controllables,” Crosby said before the Packers departed on their Canadian road trip to face the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night at IG Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
“I feel like the only thing I can do is go out on the field every day, make my kicks, do my job consistently every day. Whatever decisions are made at that final moment, I’ll know that I laid it all out there. Whether I’m here or not.”
So far, the approach is working. By unofficial count, Crosby has made 16 of his 17 field-goal attempts in practice since returning from the calf injury (94.1%). He also made his only in-game attempt, a 43-yarder at Baltimore last week.
“He’s come back and kicked the ball really well. He’s getting good ball rotation, elevation,” Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said. “We’ve been really happy and pleased with his progress so far.”
The 27-year-old Ficken, meanwhile, handled all the kicks for the first two weeks and is unofficially 34 of 42 in practice (81 percent), including a Family Night-ending 63-yarder. He made his only preseason attempt, too, connecting from 41 yards last week against the Ravens. Since Crosby’s return, Ficken has gone 15 of 17 (88.2 percent) in practice.
Ficken is trying to break through into the NFL after brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams the past two years, when he made 3 of 6 regular-season field goal attempts and 14 of 15 extra points in four games. Ficken was 2 for 2 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra point during the 2017 playoffs for the Rams.
The difference could come down to cost. Ficken is on a one-year, $495,000 minimum-salary deal; Crosby is in the final year of a four-year, $16.1 million deal that will pay him a $3.2 million base salary this season.
According to Spotrac, his $4.85 million salary-cap number is the highest of any kicker in the NFL — just ahead of Baltimore’s Justin Tucker ($4.696 million) and Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell ($4.2 million).
“I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well,” said Crosby, who also has seemed more comfortable with long-snapper Hunter Bradley and holder JK Scott, both of whom were rookies last year. “I kind of gave myself that first week to really get back into the rhythm of the operation and all that. Through that time (on the non-football injury list), I couldn’t kick off the snap-and-hold, I was just doing it by myself. So I just gave myself a little time to get that timing back and make sure I was there.
“Now I feel like I’m getting really close to being fully where I want to be. My steps are going in the right direction.”
Crosby opened the door for competition with one bad game and some critical misses last season. Although his numbers last year weren’t far off from his career averages — he finished 30 of 37 on field goals (81.1 percent), and four of those seven misses came in team’s 31-23 loss at Detroit on Oct. 5 — he still struggled enough to convince general manager Brian Gutekunst to bring in Ficken to compete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.