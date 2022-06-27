Greg Watson: Keep trails for hikers and walkers

After surveying the people of La Crescent and surrounding area, the Park and Recreation Commission is ready to recommend changes to Vetsch/Vollenweider/Stoney Point Parks (V/V/SP).

The proposed changes don’t represent the desires and interests of the majority of people surveyed. We need to make our voices heard before it is too late. 90% of respondents use the parks for hiking/walking. Additional walking trails were ranked second to adding a restroom at V/V/SP.

Walking/hiking was in the top five of requested improvements for all parks mentioned in the surveys and biking was not. So, why did the consulting firm working with the Commission draw up plans for mountain biking in Stoney Point trails? Mountain biking trails will cause erosion and irreparable damage to these trails and create a safety hazard.

Did they read the concerns that several people noted about safety of hikers on multi-use trails? Did they see the concerns about the damage mountain biking causes? Many respondents voiced concerns about preserving our beloved bluffs and their quiet natural beauty.

While people may think that mountain biking and multi-use trails may bring in tourists, do they have any proof that this will happen? OUR city government should be listening to the majority of respondents who said they use the parks for hiking and walking.

Please help us insist that our Commission maintain one of their most important principles: “Protect the scenic beauty and natural resources in La Crescent by creating a system of parks, open spaces and trails that respect natural terrain, preserve native vegetation, and take advantage of views.”

Keep our trails for hikers and walkers.

Greg Watson

Co-founder, La Crescent-Hokah Community Education Hiking Group

