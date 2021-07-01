Gunner
A local man’s courage helped save the life of someone in dire need of a helping hand.
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted.…
NC man who accidentally gave 3-month-old tequila and exposed her to cocaine gets suspended sentence, probation
A 61-year-old grandfather didn't realize he was putting tequila in his granddaughter's formula, a prosecutor said. The man and his wife later took the child to a hospital.
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will …
A Menomonie man accused of causing traumatic head injuries to his 6-week-old son, which resulted in death, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance
Chi-Hi sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig took a scary fall, but did so in victory at the finish line to win the Division 1 400-meter dash on Saturday at the state track and field championships in La Crosse. Sandvig earned four podium finishes on the day for the Cardinals and is the first girls state champion for the program in 25 years.
A storied Chippewa Falls ice cream brand is expanding this summer.
A new multi-sport training facility has broken ground in Lake Hallie, just to the east of Highway 53.
A Menomonie man who told police during a traffic stop that he had been using meth will serve one year in prison after being convicted of his s…
Matthew J. Martin, 50, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family…