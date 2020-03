MADISON – The gypsy moth treatment plan open houses scheduled for this week have been canceled. This includes:

A open house had been scheduled in Dunn County on Wednesday from 4–6 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library.

This year’s treatment plan information is available to view online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/GMAerialSpray.aspx. If you have any questions, email the Gypsy Moth Program at gypsymoth@wi.gov.

