LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Sunday's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game between the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers features two rosters made up primarily of Chippewa Falls baseball players, a point of pride for both teams heading into the clash at Casper Park.
Back-to-back home runs by Nolan Baier and Dane Weiland started a five-run fourth inning that led the Tilden Tigers to a 10-3 Chippewa River Baseball League championship victory over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park. The win is the 18th league title for the Tigers and first since 2011.
The Bloomer football team returns 24 letterwinners from last year as the Blackhawks look to once again vie for positioning atop the Heart O'North Conference.
A number of construction projects are currently underway in Chippewa Falls with completion dates in sight.
Tilden third baseman Nolan Baier and outfielders Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch and Chippewa Falls pitcher Levi Schaller, catcher Nolan Hutzler and first baseman Nate Hayes were selected to the All-CRBL first team as a part of the league's postseason awards.
La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power are seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service to finance the $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center.
Chippewa County announced 16 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 7,706 countywide to date (fewer than 130…
The Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races hold a special place for the Honaker family of Chippewa Falls. This year the family will be running including mom Kara, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and has been training hard to be in action with her husband Carson and children.
One of the premier events in the Chippewa Valley now has a face to rally behind.
