Harvest of Talents will hold its 10th annual Garden Party at the home of Nate and Pam Mincoff, located at N2598 Market Road in Conrath, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
Their invitingly peaceful, inspiring surroundings sit on three acres of their 60-acre farm surrounded by open fields of corn. Come tour this beautiful area, garner creative ideas for landscaping, enjoy free refreshments, see a variety of garden art for purchase, and delight in the addition of an exclusive hot rod show. Take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy a place where nature smiles, all for a $5 donation with all proceeds benefitting those in need in Rusk County.
Three full low-lying Bird’s Nest Blue Spruce provide a delightful contrast to the towering blue spruce and well-established birch trees that surround their property, and scattered throughout are several colorful gardens that abound with a huge variety of perennials and annuals, providing an oasis of calm to all who visit.
