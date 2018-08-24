Matt Harvey won’t be helping a team chase down a playoff spot.
The ex-Met is stuck in Cincinnati for the rest of the season after the Reds failed to swing a deal with the Brewers.
Milwaukee, 71-58 heading into Friday’s action and very much in the hunt for the NL Central crown or the consolation prize of a wild-card spot, had claimed the righty on revocable waivers on Wednesday. The two teams then had 48 hours to negotiate a trade, which didn’t happen.
“We made an organizational decision and we couldn’t come to an agreement that made sense for us,” Reds GM Nick Krall told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We felt that it made more sense to keep him and gain positive momentum for our club through the end of this season and heading into next season.”
Krall added that the one-time Dark Knight of Flushing has been a “positive influence” on the last-place Reds (56-72).
Harvey’s divorce from the Mets became official on May 8 when he was traded to the Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash.
Since joining the Reds, Harvey has a 6-5 record in 17 starts with a 4.28 ERA. He has 69 strikeouts against 21 walks before Friday’s start in Chicago.
Harvey had been the subject of much trade speculation leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Before the May deal to the Reds, Harvey had been 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in eight games, including four starts. He ended up with a 34-37 record with a 3.66 ERA during his Mets career.
Harvey, who started the All-Star Game at Citi Field in 2013, was drafted by the Mets with the 7th overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft.
His five-year run in Queens was filled with highs (helping pitch the Mets to the 2015 World Series) and lows (Tommy John surgery, thoracic outlet syndrome) before Harvey hit rock bottom when he was designated for assignment after refusing a trip to the minors.
Harvey finally talked about his time with the Mets when he returned to New York with the Reds earlier this month.
“I kind of put myself in a bad position,” Harvey told reporters from the visitors’ dugout at Citi Field. “Health was the biggest thing. Being as competitive as I am, and as these guys are, when the injuries took a toll on me, and I wasn’t able to do my job the way I wanted to, I made a lot of mistakes.
“That was something I’ve definitely looked back on, and I wouldn’t say regret. People make mistakes, and I definitely made a lot of them.”
The hard-charging hurler from New London, Ct., said that he gave it my all when he pitched in the orange and blue.
And he has a National League pennant ring to remember his time as the face of the franchise.
“I wouldn’t take back the World Series for anything,” Harvey said. “That’s something a lot of people say they’ve never done. When you get a chance to suit up and pitch in October and November, those are things you’ll never forget. I definitely gave it my all.”
Harvey, who started Friday afternoon’s game against the Cubs, will have to wait at least until next season before he can think about making more postseason memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.